Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter

Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location.

Additional Features:

  • Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation
  • Automatic broker GMT detection for 30+ major brokers with manual options
  • Customizable visual signals
  • Alert's
  • Professional-grade reliability for serious traders

GETTING STARTED
Quick Setup (Recommended for Beginners)
Apply indicator to any chart
Use default settings initially
Inside bars will appear as yellow dotted rectangles
Enable alerts if desired
Basic Usage
Yellow rectangles mark confirmed inside bar patterns
Rectangle spans from mother bar to inside bar
Historical patterns load automatically when applied
New patterns appear in real-time as they form

PARAMETER SETTINGS
Visual Settings
Rectangle Color
Default: Yellow (clrYellow)
Purpose: Color of inside bar rectangles
Options: Any MT5 color (Red, Blue, Green, etc.)

Rectangle Style
Default: Dotted Line (STYLE_DOT)
Purpose: Line style for rectangle borders
Options: Solid, Dash, Dot, DashDot, DashDotDot
Rectangle Width
Default: 1
Range: 1-10
Purpose: Thickness of rectangle lines

Max Signals
Default: 50
Range: 1-1000
Purpose: Maximum number of rectangles shown on chart
Note: Higher numbers may impact performance on lower timeframes

TIME ZONE FILTER
Understanding TIME ZONE Filtering
Time zone filtering allows you to not display the irrelevant, would be unused signals created at the times you wouldnt be trading, so that when your backtesting your not analysing the signals at the time of sleep or your custom employed work hours to better backtest your strategys more efficiently saving you time and energy.

GMT Offset Configuration
Automatic Detection (Recommended)
The indicator automatically detects your broker's GMT offset for 35+ major brokers including:
Alpari, FXCM, Oanda, XM Group
IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness
Interactive Brokers, Saxo Bank
And many more...

Manual Configuration
If auto-detection fails, manually select your broker's GMT offset:
Check broker specifications or ask support
Set "Broker GMT Offset" to correct value
Test with known market opening times

ALERT SYSTEM
How Alerts Work
Alerts trigger when NEW inside bars form
Only live/real-time signals generate alerts
Historical patterns load silently (no alerts)
Each new inside bar triggers one alert
Alert Message Format
Inside Bar Signal: EURUSD 2024.01.15 14:30 (TF: H1)

Alert Settings
Enable/Disable: Use "Enable Alerts" parameter
Sound: Uses MT5 default alert sound
Popup: Alert appears as popup window
Frequency: One alert per new inside bar

INSTALLATION
Step 1: Copy Files
Close MetaTrader 5 completely
Copy the indicator file (.ex5) to your MT5 indicators folder:
Windows: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[ID]\MQL5\Indicators\
Alternative: Open MT5 → File Menu → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → Indicators

Step 2: Restart Platform
Restart MetaTrader 5
The indicator will appear in your Navigator panel under "Indicators"

Step 3: Apply to Chart
Drag the indicator from Navigator to your desired chart
Configure settings in the parameters dialog
Click "OK" to activate



Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify inside bar patterns. It does not provide trading advice or recommendations. All trading decisions and their consequences are solely the responsibility of the user. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Version 1.40 | Professional Trading Tools



Önerilen ürünler
Envelopes Grid LLM
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Envelopes Grid LLM strategically leverages advanced deep learning techniques with highly parameterized neural networks to robustly model breakout trading based on precise data distribution analysis. It accurately detects and comprehensively analyzes diverse breakout patterns through optimized neural network parameters, continuously integrating the latest state-of-the-art improvements. Extensive backtesting has consistently validated its strong profit performance across multiple breakout scen
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
Göstergeler
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Astra TMA Channels
Huu Tri Nguyen
Göstergeler
Astra TMA Channels – Adaptive Multi-Timeframe Trading Bands Astra TMA Channels is a next-generation indicator that builds intelligent adaptive channels around price using the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) . Unlike common Bollinger or Keltner Bands, Astra’s channels are tighter, smoother, and directly mapped to price closes – ensuring the middle line always hugs price action. This makes Astra an excellent tool for trend following, reversal trading, and multi-timeframe confluence strategies
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Liquidity Sweep Filter, kritik likidite süpürme bölgelerini tespit eder ve vurgular. Bu bölgeleri net fiyat tepkileri ve uyarlanabilir bir trend filtresiyle birleştirerek, piyasa trendiyle uyumlu hassas alım ve satım sinyalleri üretir. Araç, ana ve ikincil likidite süpürme bölgeleri arasında ayrım yapar. Ana bölgeler büyük oklarla, ikincil bölgeler ise daha küçük oklarla işaretlenir, böylece kolayca ayırt edilebilir. Büyük Oklar: Ana likidite süpürme bölgelerinden gelen güçlü dönüş sinyalleri
Breakout Retest Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product: Bitcoin Expert Introduction The Breakout and Retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest strategy is designed to help traders do two main things, the first is to avoid false breakouts. Man
Reverso 1
Armand Gonto
Göstergeler
Reverso 1.0 est un Indicateur Technique basé sur la tendance. Cet Indicateur intègre une formule exceptionnelle qui permet de décider au croisement du signal et du prix de clôture d'entrer dans le marché. Le timeframe indiqué est compris entre 2H et 1D. Les symboles que je conseille sont les suivants: BTCUSD-ETHUSD XAUGBP-XAUEUR-XAUAUD-XAGEUR-XAUUSD NZDJPY-GBPUSD-EURJPY-GBPJPY-USDJPY-CHFJPY-CADJPY-AUDJPY
Mario Order Blocks
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Göstergeler
Mario Order Block Indicator Overview The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders. Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis Uses so
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Göstergeler
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Ultimate Retest
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Introduction The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.
FREE
Breaker Block and Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Breaker Block & Void Indicator MT5 A Breaker Block represents a price zone where the market revisits after breaching an Order Block . In simple terms, when the price pulls back to a previously broken order block, it forms a breaker block. The Breaker Block Indicator is designed to automatically detect these critical zones, marking them once an order block is violated and the price retraces. By analyzing market movements, it helps traders identify recurring patterns in price action. «Indicator I
AdvancedForecasterPro
Le Parquet Trading Floor
Göstergeler
Genel Bakış Advanced Key Levels Predictor EA , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş, gelişmiş teknik analiz ile tahmin algoritmalarını birleştirerek piyasanın önemli seviyelerini belirleyen ve gelecekteki fiyat hareketlerini öngören sofistike bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Bu EA, traderların bilinçli kararlar vermesine yardımcı olmak için net görsel göstergelerle kapsamlı grafik yetenekleri sunar. Temel Özellikler Ana Seviye Tespiti Destek ve Direnç Seviyeleri : Gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanarak öneml
Essential Renko
Adrian Hodianto
Yardımcı programlar
This utility EA will display simple renko, hence the name essential renko. The renko will be shown in a new tab and using custom symbol. Please do note (especially for those who new to Renko), that Renko does not follow timeline as it will follow price movement. That's why it has a lot of potential where you can attach any EA that you want and use any custom indicator in this new custom symbol for renko. Always use M1 timeframe. Most of the time you don't need to change anything. But if you d
FREE
Renko Graph
Iurii Tokman
Göstergeler
Renko graph The Renko indicator in the main chart window at the location with the current price. The indicator displays price changes in the form of rectangles ("bricks") against the background of a regular quote chart. The upward movement of the price, by the number of points specified in the settings, is marked by adding above the previous next rectangle, and downward movement - below the previous rectangle. The indicator is designed to visually identify the main trend. Used to identify key su
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Göstergeler
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Göstergeler
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
Cybertrade Bollinger Bands
Emanuel Andriato
Göstergeler
Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5  The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line. Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are
FREE
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
TMA Channel with showing trend MT5
Yu Fan Zhang
Göstergeler
TMA Channel is a price channel obtained through a special calculation method based on traditional TMA . The channel has upper, middle, and lower tracks . When the price approaches or exceeds the upper track, it is already in an overbought state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and decline; When the price approaches or falls below the lower track, it is already in an oversold state, and attention should be paid to the situation of reversal and rise . The indicator will
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Göstergeler
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
Opening Gaps and Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 is a cutting-edge trading tool for MetaTrader 5, engineered to detect daily price gaps and convert them into key support and resistance levels on the chart. By default, support zones appear in gray, while resistance zones are marked in red. When the price successfully breaks through these levels, the indicator changes the color to purple, confirming the emergence of a Breaker Block .   Key Features
FREE
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Auto Midas VWAP
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
Göstergeler
AUTO MIDAS VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark commonly used by Big Players that gives the average price a Symbol has traded throughout the day. It is based on both Volume and price. Commonly, MIDAS VWAP damand you to determine the initial point of analysis. This indicator plots automatically based on ZigZag Approach. You will be able to use up to 3 HIGH MIDAS VWAP's and 3 LOW MIDAS VWAP's. Wish the best trade results!!
Month Stats
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Göstergeler
Month Stats Overview: A Price Analysis Indicator by month. A quantitative technical analysis indicator developed for statistical analysis of price variations, with data classified by calendar month. This indicator processes candle data and displays statistical results based on user input parameters. The input parameters allow defining the type and frequency of the statistics to be calculated. This indicator provides a quantitative basis for identifying market patterns. Output Data: The indicator
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
Order Block by Gerega
Illia Hereha
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The  Order Block Indicator for MT5  is a powerful tool designed for traders who use smart money concepts and institutional trading strategies. It automatically detects key order blocks on the chart, helping traders identify high-probability reversal and continuation zones. Key Features: • Automatic Order Block Detection – Highlights strong buying and selling zones based on price action and volume. • Multi-Timeframe Support – Analyze order blocks across different timeframes for better market in
FREE
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Günlük Yön Tarayıcısı, piyasanın yönünü belirlemek için mevcut mum çubuğunun 1 Günlük, 4 Saatlik, 1 Saatlik, 15 Dakikalık ve 5 Dakikalık periyotlardaki yönünü kullanan bir göstergedir. Tüm mum çubukları tek bir yönde birleştiğinde, gösterge günün yükseliş mi yoksa düşüş mü olduğunu veya net bir yön olup olmadığını gösterir. Gün içinde piyasanın yönü hakkında kolayca fikir edinmek için kullanışlıdır. Özellikler: - Tüm döviz çiftlerinde, endekslerde ve emtialarda çalışır. - Trend analizini kol
FREE
RAD Real Acummulation and Distribution
Jose Alejandro Jacome Jimenez
Göstergeler
RAD CRITICAL LEVES RAD indicator tracks “Relevant Volume” in real time, identifying accumulation and distribution processes, projecting them in the chart as SUPPORT or RESISTANCE zones. Natural   support   and resistance levels are generated by Volume Accumulation and Distribution processes. As these processes evolve, levels at which the relevant volume in the market place is positioned, become difficult areas to cross upwards or downwards. By using this information, traders can identify very s
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Gold Position Box Signals Pro
Tahir Mehmood
Göstergeler
Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1 – XAUUSD için Çok Zaman Dilimli Teknik Gösterge Genel Bakış Gold Position Box Signals Pro v3.1, XAUUSD işlemleri için MetaTrader 5’e özel geliştirilmiş bir göstergedir. Hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini, volatiliteye dayalı stop loss/take profit seviyelerini, pozisyon görselleştirmeyi ve çok zaman dilimli trend analizini birleştirir. Araç, yatırımcıların potansiyel giriş noktalarını belirlemelerine ve işlemleri grafik üzerinde net bir şekilde yönetmelerine yar
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
Ryan Craig Hughes
Göstergeler
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator What This Indicator Does A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly on your MT5 charts. Key Features • Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points • Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes • Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes • Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options • Works o
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt