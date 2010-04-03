Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter

Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location.

Additional Features:

Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation

Automatic broker GMT detection for 30+ major brokers with manual options

Customizable visual signals

Alert's

Professional-grade reliability for serious traders

GETTING STARTED

Quick Setup (Recommended for Beginners)

Apply indicator to any chart

Use default settings initially

Inside bars will appear as yellow dotted rectangles

Enable alerts if desired

Basic Usage

Yellow rectangles mark confirmed inside bar patterns

Rectangle spans from mother bar to inside bar

Historical patterns load automatically when applied

New patterns appear in real-time as they form



PARAMETER SETTINGS

Visual Settings

Rectangle Color

Default: Yellow (clrYellow)

Purpose: Color of inside bar rectangles

Options: Any MT5 color (Red, Blue, Green, etc.)



Rectangle Style

Default: Dotted Line (STYLE_DOT)

Purpose: Line style for rectangle borders

Options: Solid, Dash, Dot, DashDot, DashDotDot

Rectangle Width

Default: 1

Range: 1-10

Purpose: Thickness of rectangle lines



Max Signals

Default: 50

Range: 1-1000

Purpose: Maximum number of rectangles shown on chart

Note: Higher numbers may impact performance on lower timeframes



TIME ZONE FILTER

Understanding TIME ZONE Filtering

Time zone filtering allows you to not display the irrelevant, would be unused signals created at the times you wouldnt be trading, so that when your backtesting your not analysing the signals at the time of sleep or your custom employed work hours to better backtest your strategys more efficiently saving you time and energy.



GMT Offset Configuration

Automatic Detection (Recommended)

The indicator automatically detects your broker's GMT offset for 35+ major brokers including:

Alpari, FXCM, Oanda, XM Group

IC Markets, Pepperstone, Exness

Interactive Brokers, Saxo Bank

And many more...



Manual Configuration

If auto-detection fails, manually select your broker's GMT offset:

Check broker specifications or ask support

Set "Broker GMT Offset" to correct value

Test with known market opening times



ALERT SYSTEM

How Alerts Work

Alerts trigger when NEW inside bars form

Only live/real-time signals generate alerts

Historical patterns load silently (no alerts)

Each new inside bar triggers one alert

Alert Message Format

Inside Bar Signal: EURUSD 2024.01.15 14:30 (TF: H1)



Alert Settings

Enable/Disable: Use "Enable Alerts" parameter

Sound: Uses MT5 default alert sound

Popup: Alert appears as popup window

Frequency: One alert per new inside bar

INSTALLATIONStep 1: Copy FilesClose MetaTrader 5 completelyCopy the indicator file (.ex5) to your MT5 indicators folder:Windows: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[ID]\MQL5\Indicators\Alternative: Open MT5 → File Menu → Open Data Folder → MQL5 → IndicatorsStep 2: Restart PlatformRestart MetaTrader 5The indicator will appear in your Navigator panel under "Indicators"Step 3: Apply to ChartDrag the indicator from Navigator to your desired chartConfigure settings in the parameters dialogClick "OK" to activate





Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify inside bar patterns. It does not provide trading advice or recommendations. All trading decisions and their consequences are solely the responsibility of the user. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Version 1.40 | Professional Trading Tools



