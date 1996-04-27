Rch Fx Custom Countdown Alarms
- Ryan Craig Hughes
- Sürüm: 1.0
Why You Need VLine Alarm
Stop Missing Trade Setups.
News events, session opens, key timeframes - they all happen whether you're watching or not. VLine Alarm keeps you on point.
Set It Once. Forget It.
Drag a line. Walk away. Get alerted. No babysitting charts. No missing opportunities because you switched timeframes or stepped away.
The Problem It Solves:
You know that moment when you realize the news already hit 5 minutes ago? Or you miss the London open because you were analyzing the daily chart? That's expensive. This fixes it.
What Makes It Different:
Set alarm at 13:00 on any timeframe - it triggers at 13:00 on EVERY timeframe. Switch from 5M to 4H to Daily? Your alarm stays locked. MT5's built-in alarms can't do this.
Real Trading Scenarios:
Economic calendar events
Session open/close timing
Scheduled pattern completions
Multi-chart analysis windows
Strategy entry/exit timing
Bottom Line:
Time-sensitive trading requires time-precise alerts. This delivers. Simple, reliable, professional.
One drag. One alarm. Zero missed opportunities.
Drag & Drop Simplicity: Set alarms by dragging a vertical line to your desired time
Time Lock Technology: Alarm time stays locked across all timeframes - set it once on 5M, switch to 4H or Daily, alarm triggers at the exact same time
Prior Warning System: Get an advance warning before your main alarm triggers
Repeating Alarms: Configure multiple alarm repetitions with custom intervals
Live Countdown Display: See exactly how much time remains until your alarm
Auto-Restoration: Accidentally deleted the line? It automatically restores itself
Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Works flawlessly on all MT5 timeframes (1M to Monthly)
Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your MT5 mobile app
Persistent Alarms: Save alarm positions for days or weeks - survives chart changes and MT5 restarts
Multiple Alarms: Add the indicator multiple times for multiple simultaneous alarms
Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, styles, sounds, countdown display, and alert behavior
Perfect For:
News event trading
Session open/close alerts
Scheduled analysis reminders
Economic calendar events
Custom trading schedule management
Multi-timeframe analysis timing
What Makes It Different:
Unlike standard MT5 alarms that reset when changing timeframes, VLine Alarm locks to absolute time. Set your alarm for 13:00 and it triggers at 13:00 whether you're viewing 1-minute or daily charts.
Installation & Usage Instructions
Installation
Purchase and download VLine Alarm.mq5
Open MetaTrader 5
Click File > Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators
Copy VLine Alarm.mq5 into the Indicators folder
Restart MetaTrader 5
The indicator will appear in Navigator under "Indicators > Custom"
Adding to Chart
Open any chart in MT5
In Navigator panel, go to Indicators > Custom
Drag VLine Alarm onto your chart
Configure settings in the input window
Click OK
Basic Usage
Setting Your First Alarm:
After adding the indicator, a vertical line appears on your chart
Click and drag the line horizontally to your desired alarm time
The countdown timer shows time remaining
When time reaches the line, alarms trigger automatically
Changing Alarm Time:
Simply drag the line to a new time position
Alarm resets automatically to the new time
Multiple Alarms:
Add the indicator multiple times to the same chart
Each instance creates an independent alarm
Use different line colors to distinguish between alarms
Settings Guide
Alarm Settings
Enable Alarm: Master on/off switch for all alarms (Default: True)
Enable Prior Alarm: Triggers a warning before main alarm (Default: True)
Prior Seconds: Warning time before main alarm, 5-60 seconds (Default: 40)
Alarm Count: Number of alarm repetitions, 1-25 times (Default: 1)
Alarm Interval: Seconds between repeated alarms, 5-60 seconds (Default: 30)
Sound File: Audio filename from MT5 Sounds folder (Default: "alert.wav")
Visual Settings
Line Color: Color of the vertical alarm line (Default: Dark Turquoise)
Line Style: Line appearance - Solid, Dash, Dot, etc. (Default: Dot)
Line Width: Line thickness, 1-5 pixels (Default: 1)
Show Label: Display target time above line (Default: False)
Show Countdown: Display live countdown timer (Default: True)
Text Color: Color of labels and countdown text (Default: White)
Font Size: Text size for labels (Default: 10)
Time Management
Save Alarm Position:
False = Line resets to current bar when changing settings (Default)
True = Line position saved permanently, survives settings changes and MT5 restarts
Alert Options
Enable Popup: Shows popup alert messages (Default: True)
Enable Push Notification: Sends alerts to MT5 mobile app (Default: False)
Advanced Features
Time Lock Across Timeframes
The indicator uses advanced time-locking technology. When you set an alarm for 13:00:00, it triggers at exactly that time regardless of which timeframe you're viewing. Switch from 1-minute to 4-hour to daily charts - your alarm time never changes.
Prior Warning System
Set a warning alarm to sound before your main alarm. Example: Main alarm at 14:00, Prior Seconds = 60, you get a warning at 13:59:00.
Repeating Alarms
Configure the alarm to repeat multiple times:
Alarm Count = 3, Alarm Interval = 30
Result: Alarm sounds at target time, then 30 seconds later, then 30 seconds after that
Auto-Restoration
If you accidentally delete the alarm line, the indicator detects this and automatically recreates it at your original alarm time, plus plays an alert sound to notify you.
Persistent Alarms
Enable "Save Alarm Position" to keep your alarm active:
Survives MT5 restarts
Survives chart symbol changes
Survives timeframe changes
Perfect for overnight or multi-day alarms
Custom Sound Files
Adding Your Own Sounds:
Place WAV or MP3 files in: MT5_Data_Folder > MQL5 > Files > Sounds
In indicator settings, enter filename in "Sound File" (include extension)
Example: "my_alarm.wav" or "notification.mp3"
Finding the Data Folder:
In MT5, press Ctrl + Shift + D or click File > Open Data Folder
Mobile Push Notifications
Setup Requirements:
Install MT5 mobile app on your device
Login with same account as desktop MT5
In mobile app: Settings > Enable Push Notifications
In indicator: Enable "Push Notification" setting
Alarms now send to your mobile device
Tips & Best Practices
Setting Alarms:
Always set line to future time for alarm to work
Use "Save Alarm Position = True" for long-term alarms
Test with a 1-minute alarm first to verify sound is working
Multiple Alarms:
Add indicator multiple times for multiple alarms
Use different line colors to distinguish them visually
Each alarm operates independently
Timeframe Usage:
Set alarm on any timeframe you prefer
Alarm time remains constant across all timeframe switches
Visual line position adapts to timeframe bar structure
Performance:
Indicator uses minimal resources
Safe to run multiple instances simultaneously
No impact on trading or other indicators
Troubleshooting
Alarm Not Sounding:
Verify MT5 audio is enabled: Tools > Options > Audio
Check "Enable Alarm" is set to True
Ensure line is set to future time, not past
Try default "alert.wav" sound file
Line Keeps Resetting:
Enable "Save Alarm Position" to prevent resets
Line only resets when this setting is False and you change other settings
Can't See Countdown:
Enable "Show Countdown" in settings
Check text color is visible against your chart background
Countdown disappears after alarm triggers (by design)
Line Disappeared:
Indicator auto-restores deleted lines within seconds
Check indicator is still attached to chart (Ctrl + I)
Re-add indicator if completely removed
Mobile Notifications Not Working:
Verify MT5 mobile app is logged in with same account
Check push notifications are enabled in mobile app settings
Ensure "Enable Push Notification" is True in indicator settings
Alarm Triggered at Wrong Time:
Verify your computer system time is correct
Check MT5 server time matches your expectations
Confirm line is positioned at your intended time
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3400+)
Compatibility: All symbols and timeframes
Resource Usage: Minimal CPU and memory
Timer Frequency: 2-second intervals
Object Type: Vertical trend line with infinite extension
Multi-Instance: Yes, unlimited
Save/Restore: Full persistence with Save Alarm Position enabled
Support
For questions or issues with this indicator, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.
Version 1.00 | Copyright 2025
