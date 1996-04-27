Rch Fx Custom Countdown Alarms

Why You Need VLine Alarm
Stop Missing Trade Setups.
News events, session opens, key timeframes - they all happen whether you're watching or not. VLine Alarm keeps you on point.
Set It Once. Forget It.
Drag a line. Walk away. Get alerted. No babysitting charts. No missing opportunities because you switched timeframes or stepped away.
The Problem It Solves:
You know that moment when you realize the news already hit 5 minutes ago? Or you miss the London open because you were analyzing the daily chart? That's expensive. This fixes it.
What Makes It Different:
Set alarm at 13:00 on any timeframe - it triggers at 13:00 on EVERY timeframe. Switch from 5M to 4H to Daily? Your alarm stays locked. MT5's built-in alarms can't do this.
Real Trading Scenarios:

Economic calendar events
Session open/close timing
Scheduled pattern completions
Multi-chart analysis windows
Strategy entry/exit timing

Bottom Line:
Time-sensitive trading requires time-precise alerts. This delivers. Simple, reliable, professional.
One drag. One alarm. Zero missed opportunities.
Drag & Drop Simplicity: Set alarms by dragging a vertical line to your desired time
Time Lock Technology: Alarm time stays locked across all timeframes - set it once on 5M, switch to 4H or Daily, alarm triggers at the exact same time
Prior Warning System: Get an advance warning before your main alarm triggers
Repeating Alarms: Configure multiple alarm repetitions with custom intervals
Live Countdown Display: See exactly how much time remains until your alarm
Auto-Restoration: Accidentally deleted the line? It automatically restores itself
Multi-Timeframe Compatible: Works flawlessly on all MT5 timeframes (1M to Monthly)
Mobile Push Notifications: Receive alerts on your MT5 mobile app
Persistent Alarms: Save alarm positions for days or weeks - survives chart changes and MT5 restarts
Multiple Alarms: Add the indicator multiple times for multiple simultaneous alarms
Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, styles, sounds, countdown display, and alert behavior

Perfect For:

News event trading
Session open/close alerts
Scheduled analysis reminders
Economic calendar events
Custom trading schedule management
Multi-timeframe analysis timing

What Makes It Different:
Unlike standard MT5 alarms that reset when changing timeframes, VLine Alarm locks to absolute time. Set your alarm for 13:00 and it triggers at 13:00 whether you're viewing 1-minute or daily charts.
Installation & Usage Instructions
Installation

Purchase and download VLine Alarm.mq5
Open MetaTrader 5
Click File > Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators
Copy VLine Alarm.mq5 into the Indicators folder
Restart MetaTrader 5
The indicator will appear in Navigator under "Indicators > Custom"

Adding to Chart

Open any chart in MT5
In Navigator panel, go to Indicators > Custom
Drag VLine Alarm onto your chart
Configure settings in the input window
Click OK

Basic Usage
Setting Your First Alarm:

After adding the indicator, a vertical line appears on your chart
Click and drag the line horizontally to your desired alarm time
The countdown timer shows time remaining
When time reaches the line, alarms trigger automatically

Changing Alarm Time:

Simply drag the line to a new time position
Alarm resets automatically to the new time

Multiple Alarms:

Add the indicator multiple times to the same chart
Each instance creates an independent alarm
Use different line colors to distinguish between alarms

Settings Guide
Alarm Settings

Enable Alarm: Master on/off switch for all alarms (Default: True)
Enable Prior Alarm: Triggers a warning before main alarm (Default: True)
Prior Seconds: Warning time before main alarm, 5-60 seconds (Default: 40)
Alarm Count: Number of alarm repetitions, 1-25 times (Default: 1)
Alarm Interval: Seconds between repeated alarms, 5-60 seconds (Default: 30)
Sound File: Audio filename from MT5 Sounds folder (Default: "alert.wav")

Visual Settings

Line Color: Color of the vertical alarm line (Default: Dark Turquoise)
Line Style: Line appearance - Solid, Dash, Dot, etc. (Default: Dot)
Line Width: Line thickness, 1-5 pixels (Default: 1)
Show Label: Display target time above line (Default: False)
Show Countdown: Display live countdown timer (Default: True)
Text Color: Color of labels and countdown text (Default: White)
Font Size: Text size for labels (Default: 10)

Time Management

Save Alarm Position:

False = Line resets to current bar when changing settings (Default)
True = Line position saved permanently, survives settings changes and MT5 restarts



Alert Options

Enable Popup: Shows popup alert messages (Default: True)
Enable Push Notification: Sends alerts to MT5 mobile app (Default: False)

Advanced Features
Time Lock Across Timeframes
The indicator uses advanced time-locking technology. When you set an alarm for 13:00:00, it triggers at exactly that time regardless of which timeframe you're viewing. Switch from 1-minute to 4-hour to daily charts - your alarm time never changes.
Prior Warning System
Set a warning alarm to sound before your main alarm. Example: Main alarm at 14:00, Prior Seconds = 60, you get a warning at 13:59:00.
Repeating Alarms
Configure the alarm to repeat multiple times:

Alarm Count = 3, Alarm Interval = 30
Result: Alarm sounds at target time, then 30 seconds later, then 30 seconds after that

Auto-Restoration
If you accidentally delete the alarm line, the indicator detects this and automatically recreates it at your original alarm time, plus plays an alert sound to notify you.
Persistent Alarms
Enable "Save Alarm Position" to keep your alarm active:

Survives MT5 restarts
Survives chart symbol changes
Survives timeframe changes
Perfect for overnight or multi-day alarms

Custom Sound Files
Adding Your Own Sounds:

Place WAV or MP3 files in: MT5_Data_Folder > MQL5 > Files > Sounds
In indicator settings, enter filename in "Sound File" (include extension)
Example: "my_alarm.wav" or "notification.mp3"

Finding the Data Folder:

In MT5, press Ctrl + Shift + D or click File > Open Data Folder

Mobile Push Notifications
Setup Requirements:

Install MT5 mobile app on your device
Login with same account as desktop MT5
In mobile app: Settings > Enable Push Notifications
In indicator: Enable "Push Notification" setting
Alarms now send to your mobile device

Tips & Best Practices
Setting Alarms:

Always set line to future time for alarm to work
Use "Save Alarm Position = True" for long-term alarms
Test with a 1-minute alarm first to verify sound is working

Multiple Alarms:

Add indicator multiple times for multiple alarms
Use different line colors to distinguish them visually
Each alarm operates independently

Timeframe Usage:

Set alarm on any timeframe you prefer
Alarm time remains constant across all timeframe switches
Visual line position adapts to timeframe bar structure

Performance:

Indicator uses minimal resources
Safe to run multiple instances simultaneously
No impact on trading or other indicators

Troubleshooting
Alarm Not Sounding:

Verify MT5 audio is enabled: Tools > Options > Audio
Check "Enable Alarm" is set to True
Ensure line is set to future time, not past
Try default "alert.wav" sound file

Line Keeps Resetting:

Enable "Save Alarm Position" to prevent resets
Line only resets when this setting is False and you change other settings

Can't See Countdown:

Enable "Show Countdown" in settings
Check text color is visible against your chart background
Countdown disappears after alarm triggers (by design)

Line Disappeared:

Indicator auto-restores deleted lines within seconds
Check indicator is still attached to chart (Ctrl + I)
Re-add indicator if completely removed

Mobile Notifications Not Working:

Verify MT5 mobile app is logged in with same account
Check push notifications are enabled in mobile app settings
Ensure "Enable Push Notification" is True in indicator settings

Alarm Triggered at Wrong Time:

Verify your computer system time is correct
Check MT5 server time matches your expectations
Confirm line is positioned at your intended time

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3400+)
Compatibility: All symbols and timeframes
Resource Usage: Minimal CPU and memory
Timer Frequency: 2-second intervals
Object Type: Vertical trend line with infinite extension
Multi-Instance: Yes, unlimited
Save/Restore: Full persistence with Save Alarm Position enabled

Support
For questions or issues with this indicator, please contact through MQL5 messaging system.

Version 1.00 | Copyright 2025
Önerilen ürünler
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (231)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.63 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyatla çok sınırlı sayıda kopya satışa sunulacaktır! Son Fiyat: 999$ YENİ (349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla) --> 1 ADET'İ ÜCRETSİZ ALIN (2 işlem hesap numarası için). En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO BITCOIN REAPER'a hoş geldiniz!   Gold Reaper'ın muazzam başarısından sonra, aynı kazandıran prensipleri Bitcoin Piyasasına uygulamanın zamanının geldiğine karar verdim ve e
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Golden Rhythm MT5
Zeeshan Ali
2.36 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Rhythm - Haber Koruması ile Uyarlanabilir Ticaret Golden Rhythm - Volatiliteyi Kolayca Yönetin Access the expert details here . Please join our channel here . Golden Rhythm ile en son teknolojinin avantajlarından yararlanın! Bu EA, dalgalı piyasalara uyum sağlamak için optimize edilmiştir, böylece yatırımcılara riskleri kontrol etme ve performansı artırma araçlarını sunar. İster yeni başlıyor olun, ister gelişmiş özellikler arayan bir profesyonel yatırımcı olun, Golden Rhythm tutarlı karl
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ay XAUUSD Expert Altın için M15 trend otomatik işlem EA’sı｜Stabil scalping & gün içi işlem Altın otomatik işleminin yeni standardı! Yüksek hassasiyetli trend tespiti × istikrarlı kâr mantığı × sürekli yükselen performans “Ay XAUUSD Expert”, altın (XAUUSD) için M15 zaman diliminde özel olarak tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı bir trend EA’dır. Yoğun dalgalı ve hızlı değişen piyasalarda dahi güçlü, özgün algoritma kullanır. <Başlıca özellikler> M15’e özel, altına odaklı EA (XAUUSD için otomatik iş
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
ET9 for MT5
Hui Qiu
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET9 New on the Market, Launch promo! Only a few copies left at: $699 Next price: $799 Final price: $1599 The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes！ ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.80 !!      Important update:  Merge Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy, Optimize parameters ,     Add MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters Include Free ET1 for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113131 Dragon Ball MT5 Updated v1.80 !!  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116514 Descriptions ET9
GoldEdge
Andrii Hurin
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldEdge – Turn Gold’s Volatility Into Your Edge GoldEdge is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading XAU/USD (Gold) . It merges multi-timeframe market structure analysis , precise price action setups , and trend confirmation filters to deliver high-probability trades with built-in risk management . Whether you prefer aggressive scalping or conservative swing trading , GoldEdge adapts to your style while protecting your capital. Key Advantages Engineered
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (554)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $50 kopya: 17 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade – Akıllı, Basit ve Güçlü İşlem Yönetimi Easy Trade, riski kontrol altında tutmak ve işlemleri sorunsuz gerçekleştirmek isteyen MetaTrader kullanıcıları için hepsi bir arada işlem yönetim çözümüdür. Gerçek kullanıcı geri bildirimleriyle sıfırdan tasarlanan Easy Trade, işlemleri birden fazla sembolde yürütmeyi, izlemeyi ve yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır – iş akışınızı karmaşıklaştırmadan. İster manuel olarak scalping yapın ister küçük bir işlem portföyü yönetin, Easy Trade dikkatinizi olması
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Rch Fx Inside Bar With Alerts And Time Zone Filter
Ryan Craig Hughes
Göstergeler
Serious about inside bar strategies? This professional indicator delivers three game-changing advantages: efficient backtesting through TIME ZONE signal filtering that eliminates noise and focuses on INSIDE BAR PATTERNS , instant alerts for live trading when your attention is required elsewhere, and complete timezone customization that works anywhere in the world regardless of your broker's location. Additional Features: Zero false positives with advanced pattern validation Automatic broker GMT
Rch Fx Ltd Bar Closing Alarm Plus Spread
Ryan Craig Hughes
Göstergeler
RCH FX Spread + Bar Close Countdown Indicator What This Indicator Does A simple, professional tool that displays real-time spread information and bar closing countdown directly on your MT5 charts. Key Features • Real-time spread display - Shows current spread in pips or points • Bar close countdown timer - Exact seconds remaining until current bar closes • Customizable alerts - Audio notification before bar closes • Fully adjustable display - Position, colors, fonts, and sizing options • Works o
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt