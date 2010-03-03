Xau Insaibar M10

EN — Product Description

Inside Bar XAU M10 (Long-Only)
Algorithmic strategy that trades a 3-level nested Inside Bar pattern on XAUUSD (recommended M10). The EA detects a mother range (M) followed by two inside bars (IB-IB), then acts after an upside break into a window and a retest. Entries and exits are managed in R-multiples with strict risk controls.

Core logic

  • Detect M-IB-IB (3-level) “mother range”.

  • Breakout window: price trades in [1.5R, 4R).

  • Two entry modes:

    1. Mode A – Lower retrace after extension: After a ≥2R extension, if price touches the lower boundary → BUY, SL = 1R, TP = 2.5R.

    2. Mode B – Retest Upper: On retest of the upper boundary → BUY, SL = 2R, TP = 1.5R.

  • R = mother-range size.

Risk & trade management

  • Position size by %Equity (uses OrderCalcProfit ), slippage control.

  • Spread guards (absolute & relative), ATR floor (optional) and min range filter.

  • Daily/Weekly drawdown locks.

  • Partial close: cut ½ at −0.5R.

  • Pyramiding: add at +0.5R and +1.0R (configurable).

  • Session filter (Asia 07:00–13:00 local/server, optional).

  • Safety cap for max lots per trade (validation-friendly).

Quick start

  1. Attach to XAUUSD M10 (other symbols/TFs are allowed but not recommended).

  2. Suggested defaults for first run:

    • Risk % = 0.25 – 0.50

    • SessionFilter = false

    • Use ATR floor = false

    • MaxSpread guards = off/relaxed

    • MaxLotsPerTrade = 1.00

  3. Backtest on tick data; then go demo/live.

Inputs (high-level)

  • General: Magic, Risk %, Draw Lines, Slippage.

  • Symbol filter: XAU-only or custom list.

  • Spread/Range/ATR filters.

  • DD locks: daily & weekly.

  • Session: enable, time source, start/end.

  • Entry mode: Mode A (LB Retrace) / Mode B (Retest Upper).

  • Partial close & Pyramiding parameters.

  • MaxLotsPerTrade.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (current build), hedging account.

  • EA does not use DLL/WebRequest or external files.

Notes

  • Backtests do not guarantee future results. Use appropriate risk control.

  • This is a long-only implementation by design.

What’s new — v2.010

  • Validation-friendly defaults (lower risk, relaxed filters).

  • Added MaxLotsPerTrade cap and volume handling to avoid broker volume limits.

  • Position enumeration via PositionGetTicket + PositionSelectByTicket .

  • Minor stability tweaks and cleanups.

VI — Mô tả tiếng Việt

Inside Bar XAU M10 (Chỉ Mua/Long)
EA giao dịch mẫu Inside Bar lồng 3 lớp trên XAUUSD (khuyến nghị M10). Thuật toán nhận diện “mother range” (M) + 2 inside bars (IB-IB), theo dõi vùng breakout [1.5R, 4R)retest, sau đó vào lệnh. Quản trị lệnh theo R-multiple với nhiều lớp kiểm soát rủi ro.

Logic chính

  • Phát hiện M-IB-IB làm “mother range”.

  • Cửa sổ breakout: giá đi vào [1.5R, 4R).

  • Hai chế độ vào lệnh:

    1. Mode A – Chạm lại cạnh dưới sau khi đã mở rộng ≥2RBUY, SL = 1R, TP = 2.5R.

    2. Mode B – Retest cạnh trênBUY, SL = 2R, TP = 1.5R.

  • R = biên độ mother range.

Quản trị rủi ro

  • Tính lot theo %Equity (OrderCalcProfit).

  • Spread guard (tuyệt đối & tương đối), ATR floor (tùy chọn), min range.

  • Khóa lỗ ngày/tuần (Daily/Weekly DD lock).

  • Đóng ½ vị thế tại −0.5R.

  • Pyramiding tại +0.5R và +1.0R.

  • Lọc phiên (giờ Á 07:00–13:00 theo local/server).

  • Trần lot an toàn cho môi trường broker/validation.

Bắt đầu nhanh

  1. Gắn EA lên XAUUSD M10 (khung/biểu tượng khác vẫn chạy nhưng không khuyến nghị).

  2. Thiết lập gợi ý:

    • Risk % = 0.25 – 0.50

    • SessionFilter = false

    • Use ATR floor = false

    • MaxSpread = off/thoáng

    • MaxLotsPerTrade = 1.00

  3. Backtest bằng dữ liệu tick → demo → live.

Tham số chính

  • General; Symbol filter; Spread/Range/ATR; DD locks; Session;

  • Entry Mode (A/B); Partial close; Pyramiding; MaxLotsPerTrade.

Yêu cầu

  • MetaTrader 5 (build mới), tài khoản hedging.

  • Không DLL/WebRequest; không ghi file ngoài.

Lưu ý

  • Backtest không bảo đảm kết quả tương lai; tự chịu trách nhiệm rủi ro.

  • EA long-only theo thiết kế.

Thay đổi — v2.010

  • Mặc định thân thiện validation (risk thấp, filter thoáng).

  • Thêm MaxLotsPerTrade & xử lý khối lượng để tránh lỗi volume.

  • Duyệt vị thế bằng PositionGetTicket/SelectByTicket .

  • Tinh chỉnh ổn định.


