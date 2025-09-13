Xau Insaibar M10
- Experts
- Van Can La
- Version: 2.10
- Activations: 10
EN — Product Description
Inside Bar XAU M10 (Long-Only)
Algorithmic strategy that trades a 3-level nested Inside Bar pattern on XAUUSD (recommended M10). The EA detects a mother range (M) followed by two inside bars (IB-IB), then acts after an upside break into a window and a retest. Entries and exits are managed in R-multiples with strict risk controls.
Core logic
-
Detect M-IB-IB (3-level) “mother range”.
-
Breakout window: price trades in [1.5R, 4R).
-
Two entry modes:
-
Mode A – Lower retrace after extension: After a ≥2R extension, if price touches the lower boundary → BUY, SL = 1R, TP = 2.5R.
-
Mode B – Retest Upper: On retest of the upper boundary → BUY, SL = 2R, TP = 1.5R.
-
-
R = mother-range size.
Risk & trade management
-
Position size by %Equity (uses OrderCalcProfit ), slippage control.
-
Spread guards (absolute & relative), ATR floor (optional) and min range filter.
-
Daily/Weekly drawdown locks.
-
Partial close: cut ½ at −0.5R.
-
Pyramiding: add at +0.5R and +1.0R (configurable).
-
Session filter (Asia 07:00–13:00 local/server, optional).
-
Safety cap for max lots per trade (validation-friendly).
Quick start
-
Attach to XAUUSD M10 (other symbols/TFs are allowed but not recommended).
-
Suggested defaults for first run:
-
Risk % = 0.25 – 0.50
-
SessionFilter = false
-
Use ATR floor = false
-
MaxSpread guards = off/relaxed
-
MaxLotsPerTrade = 1.00
-
-
Backtest on tick data; then go demo/live.
Inputs (high-level)
-
General: Magic, Risk %, Draw Lines, Slippage.
-
Symbol filter: XAU-only or custom list.
-
Spread/Range/ATR filters.
-
DD locks: daily & weekly.
-
Session: enable, time source, start/end.
-
Entry mode: Mode A (LB Retrace) / Mode B (Retest Upper).
-
Partial close & Pyramiding parameters.
-
MaxLotsPerTrade.
Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 (current build), hedging account.
-
EA does not use DLL/WebRequest or external files.
Notes
-
Backtests do not guarantee future results. Use appropriate risk control.
-
This is a long-only implementation by design.
What’s new — v2.010
-
Validation-friendly defaults (lower risk, relaxed filters).
-
Added MaxLotsPerTrade cap and volume handling to avoid broker volume limits.
-
Position enumeration via PositionGetTicket + PositionSelectByTicket .
-
Minor stability tweaks and cleanups.
VI — Mô tả tiếng Việt
Inside Bar XAU M10 (Chỉ Mua/Long)
EA giao dịch mẫu Inside Bar lồng 3 lớp trên XAUUSD (khuyến nghị M10). Thuật toán nhận diện “mother range” (M) + 2 inside bars (IB-IB), theo dõi vùng breakout [1.5R, 4R) và retest, sau đó vào lệnh. Quản trị lệnh theo R-multiple với nhiều lớp kiểm soát rủi ro.
Logic chính
-
Phát hiện M-IB-IB làm “mother range”.
-
Cửa sổ breakout: giá đi vào [1.5R, 4R).
-
Hai chế độ vào lệnh:
-
Mode A – Chạm lại cạnh dưới sau khi đã mở rộng ≥2R → BUY, SL = 1R, TP = 2.5R.
-
Mode B – Retest cạnh trên → BUY, SL = 2R, TP = 1.5R.
-
-
R = biên độ mother range.
Quản trị rủi ro
-
Tính lot theo %Equity (OrderCalcProfit).
-
Spread guard (tuyệt đối & tương đối), ATR floor (tùy chọn), min range.
-
Khóa lỗ ngày/tuần (Daily/Weekly DD lock).
-
Đóng ½ vị thế tại −0.5R.
-
Pyramiding tại +0.5R và +1.0R.
-
Lọc phiên (giờ Á 07:00–13:00 theo local/server).
-
Trần lot an toàn cho môi trường broker/validation.
Bắt đầu nhanh
-
Gắn EA lên XAUUSD M10 (khung/biểu tượng khác vẫn chạy nhưng không khuyến nghị).
-
Thiết lập gợi ý:
-
Risk % = 0.25 – 0.50
-
SessionFilter = false
-
Use ATR floor = false
-
MaxSpread = off/thoáng
-
MaxLotsPerTrade = 1.00
-
-
Backtest bằng dữ liệu tick → demo → live.
Tham số chính
-
General; Symbol filter; Spread/Range/ATR; DD locks; Session;
-
Entry Mode (A/B); Partial close; Pyramiding; MaxLotsPerTrade.
Yêu cầu
-
MetaTrader 5 (build mới), tài khoản hedging.
-
Không DLL/WebRequest; không ghi file ngoài.
Lưu ý
-
Backtest không bảo đảm kết quả tương lai; tự chịu trách nhiệm rủi ro.
-
EA long-only theo thiết kế.
Thay đổi — v2.010
-
Mặc định thân thiện validation (risk thấp, filter thoáng).
-
Thêm MaxLotsPerTrade & xử lý khối lượng để tránh lỗi volume.
-
Duyệt vị thế bằng PositionGetTicket/SelectByTicket .
-
Tinh chỉnh ổn định.