VortexPrime

Documentation

Vortex Prime is a complex, high-end Forex trading robot for traders who want full functionality and complete customization. It combines Grid and Martingale strategies with technical indicators like MACD, RSI, Stochastic, and CCI in order to make well-grounded trading decisions. The bot has no stop-loss mechanism in its configuration; instead, the strategic logic controls trades, lots, and conditions for taking a profit. This provides flexibility in tuning the bot's behavior for different market conditions and trading styles.


Disclaimer

Vortex Prime is provided "as-is." Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. USE THIS EA AT YOUR OWN RISK. THE AUTHORS AND ALL AFFILIATES ASSUME NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR TRADING RESULTS. Backtest the EA thoroughly first, and only after understanding its behavior and potential profit/loss, trade with real money.


Parameters and Settings

This section describes all configurable parameters of Vortex Prime. You can adjust these settings to match your preferred trading style and risk management rules.

General Settings

Parameter Description Type / Values
Magic Number (InpMagicnumber) Unique identifier for the EA’s trades. int (any integer)


Grid & Order Placement

Parameter Description Type / Values
Timeframe (InpPeriod) Chart period used for grid calculations. ENUM_TIMEFRAMES e.g. M1, H1, D1
Grid Step (InpGridStep) Distance in points between grid orders. double >0
Grid Multiply (InpGridMultiply) Multiplier applied to the grid step size. double ≥1.0
Max Grid Multiply (InpMaxGridMultiply) Maximum allowed multiplier. double ≥1.0


Lot Sizing & Scaling

Parameter Description Type / Values
Lot Multiply (InpLotMultiply) Multiplier for lot size. double ≥1.0
Max Lot Multiply (InpMaxLotMultiply) Maximum allowed lot multiplier. double ≥1.0
Auto Adjust Lot (InpAutoAdjustLot) Automatically adjusts lot size. bool (true/false)
Deposit Step to Adjust Lot (InpDepositStepToAdjustLot) Deposit increment at which the lot size increases by 0.01 per step. Effective only when InpAutoAdjustLot = true. double >0
Max Account Lot Multiplier (InpMaxAccLotMultiplier) Limit for total lot multiplier. double ≥1.0


Profit & Risk Control

Parameter Description Type / Values
Take Profit (InpTakeProfit) Fixed take profit in points. double >0
MA Ticket (InpMATicket) Number of tickets considered for moving average logic. int ≥1
Percent Take Profit (InpPercentTP) Adjusts the take profit level relative to the EA’s normal calculation. Effective only when open positions exceed InpMATicket. double, e.g. -50 to 100
Margin Usage Percent (InpMarginUsagePercent) Limits the percentage of free margin the EA can use. double 0–100
Balance Safety Factor (InpBalanceSafetyFactor) Safety factor applied to account balance. double ≥1.0


Trading Logic & Mode

Parameter Description Type / Values
Model Type (InpModelType) Trading direction. ENUM_POSITION_TYPE (POSITION_TYPE_BUY, POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
Close Only (InpCloseOnly) Closes existing positions only. bool (true/false)


MACD Indicator

Parameter Description Type / Values
Fast Period (InpMACDFastPeriod) Fast EMA period. int
Slow Period (InpMACDSlowPeriod) Slow EMA period. int
Signal Period (InpMACDSignalPeriod) Signal line period. int
Applied Price (InpMACDAppPrice) Price type. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, e.g. Close, Open, High
Level (InpMACDLevel) Threshold level. double
Timeframe (InpMACDTimeFrame) Indicator timeframe. ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, e.g. H1, H4
Active (InpMACDActive) Enable indicator. bool (true/false)


Stochastic Indicator #1

Parameter Description Type / Values
%K Period (InpStoKPeriod1) %K period. int
%D Period (InpStoDPeriod1) %D period. int
Slowing (InpStoSlowing1) Slowing period. int
MA Method (InpStoMAMethod1) Moving average method. ENUM_MA_METHOD, SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
Price Type (InpStoPrice1) Price type for calculation. ENUM_STO_PRICE, Low/High, Close/Close
Level (InpStoLevel1) Threshold level. double
Timeframe (InpStoTimeFrame1) Indicator timeframe. ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
Active (InpStoActive1) Enable indicator. bool (true/false)


Stochastic Indicator #2

Parameter Description Type / Values
%K Period (InpStoKPeriod2) %K period. int
%D Period (InpStoDPeriod2) %D period. int
Slowing (InpStoSlowing2) Slowing period. int
MA Method (InpStoMAMethod2) Moving average method. ENUM_MA_METHOD
Price Type (InpStoPrice2) Price type for calculation. ENUM_STO_PRICE
Level (InpStoLevel2) Threshold level. double
Timeframe (InpStoTimeFrame2) Indicator timeframe. ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
Active (InpStoActive2) Enable indicator. bool (true/false)


RSI Indicator

Parameter Description Type / Values
Period (InpRSIMAPeriod) RSI period. int
Applied Price (InpRSIAppPrice) Price type. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
Level (InpRSILevel) Threshold level. double
Timeframe (InpRSITimeFrame) Indicator timeframe. ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
Active (InpRSIActive) Enable indicator. bool (true/false)


CCI Indicator

Parameter Description Type / Values
Period (InpCCIMAPeriod) CCI period. int
Applied Price (InpCCIAppPrice) Price type. ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
Level (InpCCILevel) Threshold level. double
Timeframe (InpCCITimeFrame) Indicator timeframe. ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
Active (InpCCIActive) Enable indicator. bool (true/false)


Optimization

Parameter Description Type / Values
Optimize Mode (InpOptimizeMode) Enable or configure optimization mode. bool (true/false)


Contact

napat58021@gmail.com


