VortexPrime

Documentation
Vortex Prime is a complex, high-end Forex trading robot for traders who want full functionality and complete customization. It combines Grid and Martingale strategies with technical indicators like MACD, RSI, Stochastic, and CCI in order to make well-grounded trading decisions. The bot has no stop-loss mechanism in its configuration; instead, the strategic logic controls trades, lots, and conditions for taking a profit. This provides flexibility in tuning the bot's behavior for different market conditions and trading styles.
Disclaimer
Vortex Prime is provided "as-is." Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose. USE THIS EA AT YOUR OWN RISK. THE AUTHORS AND ALL AFFILIATES ASSUME NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR YOUR TRADING RESULTS. Backtest the EA thoroughly first, and only after understanding its behavior and potential profit/loss, trade with real money.
Parameters and Settings
This section describes all configurable parameters of Vortex Prime. You can adjust these settings to match your preferred trading style and risk management rules.
General Settings
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Magic Number (InpMagicnumber)
|Unique identifier for the EA’s trades.
|int (any integer)
Grid & Order Placement
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Timeframe (InpPeriod)
|Chart period used for grid calculations.
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES e.g. M1, H1, D1
|Grid Step (InpGridStep)
|Distance in points between grid orders.
|double >0
|Grid Multiply (InpGridMultiply)
|Multiplier applied to the grid step size.
|double ≥1.0
|Max Grid Multiply (InpMaxGridMultiply)
|Maximum allowed multiplier.
|double ≥1.0
Lot Sizing & Scaling
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Lot Multiply (InpLotMultiply)
|Multiplier for lot size.
|double ≥1.0
|Max Lot Multiply (InpMaxLotMultiply)
|Maximum allowed lot multiplier.
|double ≥1.0
|Auto Adjust Lot (InpAutoAdjustLot)
|Automatically adjusts lot size.
|bool (true/false)
|Deposit Step to Adjust Lot (InpDepositStepToAdjustLot)
|Deposit increment at which the lot size increases by 0.01 per step. Effective only when InpAutoAdjustLot = true.
|double >0
|Max Account Lot Multiplier (InpMaxAccLotMultiplier)
|Limit for total lot multiplier.
|double ≥1.0
Profit & Risk Control
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Take Profit (InpTakeProfit)
|Fixed take profit in points.
|double >0
|MA Ticket (InpMATicket)
|Number of tickets considered for moving average logic.
|int ≥1
|Percent Take Profit (InpPercentTP)
|Adjusts the take profit level relative to the EA’s normal calculation. Effective only when open positions exceed InpMATicket.
|double, e.g. -50 to 100
|Margin Usage Percent (InpMarginUsagePercent)
|Limits the percentage of free margin the EA can use.
|double 0–100
|Balance Safety Factor (InpBalanceSafetyFactor)
|Safety factor applied to account balance.
|double ≥1.0
Trading Logic & Mode
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Model Type (InpModelType)
|Trading direction.
|ENUM_POSITION_TYPE (POSITION_TYPE_BUY, POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
|Close Only (InpCloseOnly)
|Closes existing positions only.
|bool (true/false)
MACD Indicator
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Fast Period (InpMACDFastPeriod)
|Fast EMA period.
|int
|Slow Period (InpMACDSlowPeriod)
|Slow EMA period.
|int
|Signal Period (InpMACDSignalPeriod)
|Signal line period.
|int
|Applied Price (InpMACDAppPrice)
|Price type.
|ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE, e.g. Close, Open, High
|Level (InpMACDLevel)
|Threshold level.
|double
|Timeframe (InpMACDTimeFrame)
|Indicator timeframe.
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, e.g. H1, H4
|Active (InpMACDActive)
|Enable indicator.
|bool (true/false)
Stochastic Indicator #1
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|%K Period (InpStoKPeriod1)
|%K period.
|int
|%D Period (InpStoDPeriod1)
|%D period.
|int
|Slowing (InpStoSlowing1)
|Slowing period.
|int
|MA Method (InpStoMAMethod1)
|Moving average method.
|ENUM_MA_METHOD, SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
|Price Type (InpStoPrice1)
|Price type for calculation.
|ENUM_STO_PRICE, Low/High, Close/Close
|Level (InpStoLevel1)
|Threshold level.
|double
|Timeframe (InpStoTimeFrame1)
|Indicator timeframe.
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Active (InpStoActive1)
|Enable indicator.
|bool (true/false)
Stochastic Indicator #2
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|%K Period (InpStoKPeriod2)
|%K period.
|int
|%D Period (InpStoDPeriod2)
|%D period.
|int
|Slowing (InpStoSlowing2)
|Slowing period.
|int
|MA Method (InpStoMAMethod2)
|Moving average method.
|ENUM_MA_METHOD
|Price Type (InpStoPrice2)
|Price type for calculation.
|ENUM_STO_PRICE
|Level (InpStoLevel2)
|Threshold level.
|double
|Timeframe (InpStoTimeFrame2)
|Indicator timeframe.
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Active (InpStoActive2)
|Enable indicator.
|bool (true/false)
RSI Indicator
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Period (InpRSIMAPeriod)
|RSI period.
|int
|Applied Price (InpRSIAppPrice)
|Price type.
|ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
|Level (InpRSILevel)
|Threshold level.
|double
|Timeframe (InpRSITimeFrame)
|Indicator timeframe.
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Active (InpRSIActive)
|Enable indicator.
|bool (true/false)
CCI Indicator
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Period (InpCCIMAPeriod)
|CCI period.
|int
|Applied Price (InpCCIAppPrice)
|Price type.
|ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE
|Level (InpCCILevel)
|Threshold level.
|double
|Timeframe (InpCCITimeFrame)
|Indicator timeframe.
|ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
|Active (InpCCIActive)
|Enable indicator.
|bool (true/false)
Optimization
|Parameter
|Description
|Type / Values
|Optimize Mode (InpOptimizeMode)
|Enable or configure optimization mode.
|bool (true/false)
Contact
napat58021@gmail.com