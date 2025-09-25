Webniam Ladder Gold

Webniam Ladder – Smart XAUUSD Trading Bot

Webniam Ladder is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines dynamic support & resistance levels with risk-controlled strategies to deliver consistent results.

✅ Works on any broker that supports MT5

✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)

✅ Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended)

✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

✅ Minimum recommended balance: $1000

📊 Backtest Results (2025-01-01 → 2025-09-10)

Net Profit: $4500 (Initial Balance $1000)

(Initial Balance $1000) Profit Factor: 2.2

Recovery Rate: 8.0

Maximum Drawdown: 20%

Webniam Ladder is built for both beginners and experienced traders.

You can run it on your own VPS and account with full control of deposits/withdrawals.

Need help? Telegram Support

💡 Tip: Test on demo before going live to find the best settings for your broker.



