Webniam Ladder Gold

Webniam Ladder – Smart XAUUSD Trading Bot

Webniam Ladder is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines dynamic support & resistance levels with risk-controlled strategies to deliver consistent results.

✅ Works on any broker that supports MT5
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended)
✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention required
✅ Minimum recommended balance: $1000

📊 Backtest Results (2025-01-01 → 2025-09-10)

  • Net Profit: $4500 (Initial Balance $1000)
  • Profit Factor: 2.2
  • Recovery Rate: 8.0
  • Maximum Drawdown: 20%

    Webniam Ladder is built for both beginners and experienced traders.
    You can run it on your own VPS and account with full control of deposits/withdrawals.
    Need help? Telegram Support

    💡 Tip: Test on demo before going live to find the best settings for your broker.


