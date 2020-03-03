Webniam Ladder Gold
- Experts
- Sabir Shah
- Versione: 3.0
- Aggiornato: 25 settembre 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
Webniam Ladder – Smart XAUUSD Trading Bot
Webniam Ladder is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines dynamic support & resistance levels with risk-controlled strategies to deliver consistent results.
✅ Works on any broker that supports MT5
✅ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✅ Timeframe: Any (H1 recommended)
✅ Fully automated – no manual intervention required
✅ Minimum recommended balance: $1000
📊 Backtest Results (2025-01-01 → 2025-09-10)
- Net Profit: $4500 (Initial Balance $1000)
- Profit Factor: 2.2
- Recovery Rate: 8.0
- Maximum Drawdown: 20%
Webniam Ladder is built for both beginners and experienced traders.
You can run it on your own VPS and account with full control of deposits/withdrawals.
Need help? Telegram Support
💡 Tip: Test on demo before going live to find the best settings for your broker.