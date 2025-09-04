Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5
- Indicatori
- Yan Zhen Du
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 12
This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology.
Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles.
Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage.
Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments
Multi-Currency & Markets: Works across forex, commodities, indices, and more.
Key Features
Non-repainting, non-redrawing, non-lagging
-
Clear Arrow Signals
Color-coded arrows indicate potential buy and sell points directly on the chart.
-
Non-Repainting
Signals remain fixed once generated — no future shifting, no disappearing signals.
-
Trend Filtering Logic
Reduces market noise and improves the clarity of displayed signals.
-
Dynamic Period Adjustment
Adapts to changing market conditions automatically.
-
Customizable Parameters
-
Sensitivity (Risk parameter)
-
Arrow size and color
-
Alert type (popup, sound, email)
-
-
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
Works across all timeframes — from M1 scalping to D1 swing trading.
Alerts & Notifications
-
Instant popup alerts
-
Custom sound notifications
-
Email alerts for remote monitoring