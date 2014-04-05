Buy Sell Signals Arrows MT5

This indicator is designed to support traders by providing non-repainting arrow signals combined with dynamic period adjustment technology.

Its focus is on consistency, clarity, and flexibility, making it suitable for different timeframes and trading styles.

Once a signal is generated, it does not repaint, drift, or disappear, ensuring that historical chart signals remain identical to real-time usage.



Recommendations

Best Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, and similar liquid instruments Multi-Currency & Markets: Works across forex, commodities, indices, and more.

Key Features

Non-repainting, non-redrawing, non-lagging



Clear Arrow Signals

Color-coded arrows indicate potential buy and sell points directly on the chart.

Non-Repainting

Signals remain fixed once generated — no future shifting, no disappearing signals.

Trend Filtering Logic

Reduces market noise and improves the clarity of displayed signals.

Dynamic Period Adjustment

Adapts to changing market conditions automatically.

Customizable Parameters Sensitivity (Risk parameter) Arrow size and color Alert type (popup, sound, email)

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

Works across all timeframes — from M1 scalping to D1 swing trading.





Alerts & Notifications

Instant popup alerts

Custom sound notifications

Email alerts for remote monitoring



