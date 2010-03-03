The ST System

This Expert Advisor is a robust, trend-following system that uses a confluence of five different indicators to confirm a strong upward trend before entering a buy position. Its strategy is built on a two-step validation process: first, it confirms the overall trend using the EMA 200 and Linear Regression Slopes to ensure the price is in a clear bullish direction. Once a valid trend is established, it looks for one of three entry signals from Aroon, ADX, or MACD to trigger a buy trade. The EA is designed to hold the position as long as the trend remains intact, with the exit signal being a price close below the EMA 200. It is specifically optimized for XAUUSD but is built to function on any symbol and timeframe.

