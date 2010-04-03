Pivot Point Supertrend MT5

The Pivot Point Supertrend indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It combines two popular analytical methods:

  1. Pivot Points: Uses significant historical price highs and lows to identify potential support and resistance zones. These points are objective and stable.
  2. Supertrend: A well-known trend-following indicator that helps identify the current market trend and provides dynamic stop-loss levels.

Indicator's Goal: By using the stability of Pivot Points as a foundation for the Supertrend calculation, this indicator filters out market noise, identifies trends more smoothly, and provides clear trading signals.

Installation Guide

  1. Get the indicator file: You will have a file named PivotPointSupertrend.ex5 .
  2. Open the MT5 Data Folder: In the MT5 platform, go to File -> Open Data Folder .
  3. Copy the file: Open the MQL5 folder, then open the Indicators folder. Copy the PivotPointSupertrend.ex5 file here.
  4. Refresh MT5: Return to the MT5 platform. In the "Navigator" window (usually on the left), right-click on "Indicators" and select "Refresh".
  5. Usage: The PivotPointSupertrend indicator will now appear in the list. Simply drag and drop it onto the chart you wish to analyze.

Explanation of Input Parameters (Inputs Tab)

When you drag the indicator onto a chart, a window will appear. In the "Inputs" tab, you can customize the following parameters:

  • Pivot Point Period (prd) :

    • Meaning: The sensitivity for identifying a peak/trough as a Pivot Point.
    • Usage: A higher value will cause the indicator to find more significant and obvious peaks/troughs, making the trendline smoother and less reactive. A lower value will make the indicator more sensitive to minor price fluctuations.
    • Default: 2

  • ATR Factor (Factor) :

    • Meaning: The multiplier for the ATR (Average True Range) value. This determines the width of the Supertrend band relative to the center line.
    • Usage: A larger Factor will place the Supertrend line further from the price, helping you ride through minor corrections in a major trend, but it will signal reversals later. A smaller Factor provides more sensitive signals but is more prone to noise.
    • Default: 3.0

  • ATR Period (Pd) :

    • Meaning: The number of periods used to calculate the Average True Range (ATR) volatility measure.
    • Default: 10

  • Show Buy/Sell Labels (showlabel) :

    • Meaning: Toggles the visibility of the Buy and Sell signal arrows on the chart.
    • Default: true (On)

  • Enable Alerts (showAlerts) :

    • Meaning: Toggles the pop-up/sound alerts when a new Buy/Sell signal appears.
    • Default: true (On)

HOW TO READ THE INDICATOR

On-Chart Components

  • Lime Green Trendline:

    • Indicates the market is in an UPTREND.
    • During this time, the line acts as a dynamic support level. The price tends to stay above this line.

  • Red Trendline:

    • Indicates the market is in a DOWNTREND.
    • During this time, the line acts as a dynamic resistance level. The price tends to stay below this line.

  • "Buy" Arrow (Green, pointing up):

    • Appears when the trendline flips from Red to Green.
    • This is a potential buy signal, suggesting the downtrend has ended and an uptrend is beginning.

  • "Sell" Arrow (Red, pointing down):

    • Appears when the trendline flips from Green to Red.
    • This is a potential sell signal, suggesting the uptrend has ended and a downtrend is beginning.

APPLIED TRADING STRATEGIES

Disclaimer: No indicator is perfect. The following strategies are for reference only and should be combined with proper risk management and other analytical methods.

Trend Following Strategy

This is the most basic and direct way to use the indicator.

  • Entry Signals:

    • Long Entry: Enter a BUY order when a green "Buy" arrow appears.
    • Short Entry: Enter a SELL order when a red "Sell" arrow appears.

  • Stop-Loss Placement:

    • For a Long position: Place the stop-loss just below the green Supertrend line.
    • For a Short position: Place the stop-loss just above the red Supertrend line.
    • Trailing Stop: A major advantage of the Supertrend is that you can use the line itself as a dynamic trailing stop. As an uptrend continues, the green line will move up. You can move your stop-loss up accordingly to protect profits.

  • Take-Profit Placement:

    • Method 1 (Opposite Signal): Hold the trade until an opposite signal appears (e.g., you are in a BUY trade, exit when a "Sell" arrow appears).
    • Method 2 (Risk/Reward Ratio): Define a fixed Risk/Reward ratio, such as 1:1.5 or 1:2.
    • Method 3 (Support/Resistance Levels): Identify key resistance levels (for a BUY trade) or support levels (for a SELL trade) on the chart to set your take-profit target.

Suggestions for Confluence

To increase the probability of success, consider signals from the Pivot Point Supertrend in conjunction with:

  • Volume Analysis: A Buy/Sell signal accompanied by a spike in trading volume is more reliable.
  • Price Action: Look for confirming candlestick patterns at the signal point. For example, a "Buy" signal is stronger if it's accompanied by a Bullish Engulfing candle.
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Always check the trend on a higher timeframe. For instance, if you are trading on the H1 chart, check the trend on the H4 or D1 chart. You should only take BUY trades on H1 if the main trend on H4 is also up.
Önerilen ürünler
Pivot Points Buy Zones
Nils R M Peleman
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Detailed Description: The   Pivot Points Indicator   is designed for traders who rely on pivot points, midpoints and support/resistance levels for their trading strategies. By automatically calculating and plotting these levels (based on   the   previous period's high, low, and close prices) , the indicator provides a clear, visual representation of critical price areas where the market may reverse or break out.The tool is particularly useful for day traders and swing traders looking to base th
FREE
VIP Support Resistance
Manh Toan Do
Göstergeler
The Advanced Support and Resistance Indicator for MetaTrader 5 leverages sophisticated pivot point detection algorithms to autonomously identify and visualize critical price levels on the chart. Utilizing a configurable pivot period (default: 20 bars) and data source (High/Low or Open/Close), it intelligently scans historical price action within a user-defined loopback window (default: 290 bars) to pinpoint pivot highs and lows with strict validation criteria for enhanced precision. Pivots are d
FREE
MP Demark Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Göstergeler
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Demark's Pivots. Calculations:     PP = X / 4     R1 = X / 2 - LOWprev     S1 = X / 2 - HIGHprev Uses: When the pair currency price may change the direction of movement. Possible constraints of support and resistance that creates plateaus for the currency pair prices. Tendency identification by comparing the present prices according to current day's pivot point and also the prior day's pivot points. ____________
FREE
Support and Resistance Made Easy MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
Göstergeler
***SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE 40% OFF LIMITED TIME ONLY*** Dom inate   the Markets   with   Professional   Support   & Resistance Detection Finally , an   indicator   that does   the   heavy   lifting for you.   Stop   squ inting at charts   trying   to identify   support and resistance levels manually . Our   Automatic   SN R Indicator   transforms   your trading by   instantly   revealing the critical price   levels that  professional  traders are watching! Why   Traders   Are   Switching   to
TS Time Remaining
Aurelio Manuel Peral Garcia
Göstergeler
TS Time Remaining - Indicador de Cuenta Regresiva para Velas en MetaTrader 5 El TS Time Remaining es un indicador gratuito diseñado para la plataforma MetaTrader 5 que permite a los traders visualizar en tiempo real el tiempo restante de la vela actual. Esta herramienta es especialmente útil para aquellos operadores que trabajan con estrategias basadas en la acción del precio y patrones de velas japonesas, ya que les permite anticiparse al cierre de la vela y tomar decisiones con mayor precisión
FREE
MP Woodie Pivot Levels for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
Göstergeler
This indicator is stand alone version from  MP Pivot Levels  (All in one) containing Woodie Pivots. Woodie’s pivot points are made up of multiple key levels, calculated from past price points, in order to frame trades in a simplistic manner. The key levels include the ‘pivot’ itself, and multiple support and resistance levels (usually up to three each). Traders use these levels as a guide for future price movements when setting up trades. The pivot : (Previous high + previous low + 2 x previous
FREE
AliPivot Points
Alexandra Voicu
Göstergeler
AliPivot Points is a Meta Trader 5 Indicator that draws you the latest pivot points. You can choose from timeframes ranging from 1 Minute to 1 Month. Calculation methods for pivot points includes: Classic Pivot Points Camarilla Pivot Points Fibonacci Pivot Points Woodie Pivot Points You can personalize the line colors, style, and width to suit your preference. The indicator displays values on the right side of the chart. AliPivot Points values can also be utilized by developers for creating Expe
FREE
CPRs Central Pivot Range
Andrii Hurin
Göstergeler
The CPR (Central Pivot Range) Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels on your MetaTrader 5 charts. It calculates the Central Pivot (CP) as the average of the previous day's high, low, and close prices, providing a central reference point. Calculates and plots 11 pivot levels (CP, BC, TC, S1-S4, R1-R4) Adjustable lookback period (default: 5 days) Option to show or hide price labels with customizable size and offset Fully customizable
FREE
Draw Pivot Point
Rainer Schnoege
Göstergeler
The utility draws pivot levels for the selected timefram in classic method. Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + ( high - low ) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (high - low) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)) you can change the timeframe, colors and fontsize. also you can change the text for the levels. Have fun and give feedback...
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Time Candle with Sound Alert
Iwan Santoso
Göstergeler
Time Candle with Sound Alert This indicator will be display the time left candle Features : 1. Multi Time Frames, Multi Pairs 2. Time Left 2. Position dynamic with Bid Price or Edge of Chart Screen 3. Font Size and Color 4. Display Current Spread, Maximum Spread and Minimum Spread Note: Maximum and Minimum Spread will be reset when you change TF Tested On MT5 Version 5 Build 5200 If you want the source code, just PM me
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
ZigZag WaveSize MT4'ün önceki sürümünün geliştirilmesi  ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize -  noktalar cinsinden dalga uzunluğu bilgisi, seviyeler ve farklı uyarı mantığı eklenmiş değiştirilmiş standart ZigZag göstergesi Genel İyileştirmeler: MetaTrader 5 için kod uyarlaması Grafik nesneleriyle çalışmanın optimize edilmesi Yeni Özellikler: Ekstremumlarda yatay seviyeler Seviye tipi seçimi: yatay/ışınlar/bölümler Likid seviyeler filtresi (fiyat tarafından test edilmemiş) Kırılma için tampon: y
FREE
Nexus Pivot Points
Mohammed Kaddour
Göstergeler
Pivot Points are used by Forex traders to find support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price action. There are various ways to calculate pivot points, including averaging the open, high, low, and close of the previous day's chart price. Forex Traders use a combination of pivot points with moving averages to find trading opportunities in the currency markets. Pivot points are very useful tools that use the previous bars' highs, lows and closings to project support and resist
FREE
FaU fibo
Aleksandr Dementev
Göstergeler
Gösterge, ticaret faaliyetleriniz için gerçek Fibonacci seviyelerini çizer. Seviyeler, fiyat düşük (%0) veya %100 fibonacci seviyesine dokunduktan sonra her seferinde yeniden çizilir. Parametrelerde ticaret etkinliğini seçin: Uzun vadeli yatırımcı Orta vadeli yatırımcı Orta vadeli yatırımcı aktif Kısa vadeli yatırımcı Kısa vadeli yatırımcı aktif Spekülatör Spekülatör aktif Kafa derisi yüzücü Kafa derisi aktif Bu göstergeyi çalışırken deneyin ve artık fibonacci seviyeleri çizmek için koordinat
FREE
Pivot MT5
Dmitrij Isaenko
Göstergeler
The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
FREE
ARKA Logical Trader vL MT5
Aren Davidian
Göstergeler
This indicator is based on Mr. Mark Fisher's ACD strategy, based on the book "The Logical Trader." - OR lines - A lines - C lines - Daily pivot range - N days pivot range - Customizable trading session - Drawing OR with the desired time Drawing levels A and C based on daily ATR or constant number - Possibility to display daily and last day pivots in color zone - Displaying the status of daily PMAs (layer 4) in the corner of the chart - Show the order of daily pivot placement with multi-day piv
FREE
Colored FVG Indicator
Claudio Jean-claude Spillmann
Göstergeler
Ein schöner, einfacher farbiger FVG-Indikator. Er bietet die Möglichkeit, die Farben der FVG, der Rahmen und der Schrift zu ändern. Auch die Länge der einzelnen FVG können angepasst werden Er gibt auch die Pufferwerte der der Kerzen zurück, um von einem EA aus darauf zuzugreifen Wenn Sie einige Änderungen oder zusätzliche Puffer benötigen -> senden Sie mir eine Nachricht
Pivot Point MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.09 (11)
Göstergeler
The   Pivot Point indicator   automatically calculates and displays the pivot point line and support and resistance levels. Pivot can be calculated according to the Classic, Floor, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla or DeMark formula. It is also possible to select the period for calculating the indicator. A trader can choose from daily, weekly, monthly, or user-defined periods. Types of pivots Classic Floor Fibonacci Woodie Camarilla DeMark Main features The indicator shows the current and historic
FREE
SupportResistance MT5
Alexandru Chirila
Göstergeler
Support Resistance Indicator The "Support Resistance" indicator is a versatile tool designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels based on an underlying algorithm. These levels indicate price points where an asset historically experiences buying (support) or selling (resistance) pressure. The indicator allows traders to visualize these levels on their charts, making it easier to make informed decisions. All Products   |   Contact PARAMETERS: Timeframe : Users can select the
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Auto Fibo Retracement MT5
Nguyen Tuan Son
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This isn’t just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator. It’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please consider leaving a review or comment — your feedback means a lot! Check out my other helpful tools below: Smart Alert Manager   - Set up advanced alerts and send them to Mobile, Telegram, Discord, Webhook... Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timefr
FREE
MultiFrame Pivot MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Pivot: A Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool MultiFrame Pivot is an analysis indicator designed to provide an overview of the market based on Pivot Points across multiple timeframes. The indicator synthesizes information from different timeframes to give you a more comprehensive view of important price levels. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: MultiFrame Pivot allows you to simultaneously monitor the price's status relative to Pivot Points (PP), Support 1 (S1), and Resistance 1 (R1)
FREE
Awesome Pivot Indicator MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Göstergeler
The Pivot Indicator is a vital tool for technical analysis used by traders in the financial markets. Designed to assist in identifying potential reversal points or trend changes, this indicator provides valuable insights into key levels in the market. Key features of the Pivot Indicator include: Automatic Calculations: The Pivot Indicator automatically calculates Pivot Point, Support, and Resistance levels based on the previous period's high, low, and close prices. This eliminates the complexity
FREE
KillZone Indicator
Claudio Jean-claude Spillmann
Göstergeler
Ein schöner, einfacher KillZone-Indikator. Er bietet die Möglichkeit, die Farben der Zonen, der Rahmen und der Schrift zu ändern. Auch die Zeiten der einzelnen Zonen können angepasst werden Er gibt auch die Pufferwerte der der Kerzen zurück, um von einem EA aus darauf zuzugreifen Wenn Sie einige Änderungen oder zusätzliche Puffer benötigen -> senden Sie mir eine Nachricht
Forex Time Ext
Yuriy Ponyatov
Göstergeler
An extended version of the indicator for visualizing the time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European and American. The main advantage of this indicator is the automatic construction of a price profile for a trading session. The indicator has the functionality to set the start and end time of each trading session, as well as automatically determine the time zone of the trading server. The indicators include the ability to work with minimal CPU usage and save RAM. In addition, the option
FREE
AC Pivot Panel
Atefe Shoopani
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool The   AC Pivot Panel   is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process. Key Features : Interactive Selection Panel : Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel. Multiple Pivot Methods : C
FREE
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator
Chayakorn Rakwongthai
Göstergeler
Camarilla Swing Trade Indicator is an Indicator. Support and resistance points are calculated from the High Low Close of the previous TF Week's price. What are Camarilla Pivot Points? 1.Camarilla Pivot Points is a modified version of the classic Pivot Point. 2.Camarilla Pivot Points was launched in 1989 by Nick Scott, a successful bond trader. 3.The basic idea behind Camarilla Pivot Points is that price tends to revert to its mean until it doesn't. 4.Camarilla Pivot Points is a mathematical pr
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Göstergeler
"Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   göstergesi, yatırımcıların grafikteki kilit seviyeleri görselleştirmesine yardımcı olur. Aşağıdaki seviyeleri otomatik olarak işaretler: DO (Daily Open)   — Günlük Açılış seviyesi. NYM (New York Midnight)   — New York Gece Yarısı seviyesi. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Önceki Günün En Yüksek seviyesi. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Önceki Günün En Düşük seviyesi. WO (Weekly Open)   — Haftalık Açılış seviyesi. MO (Monthly Open)   — Aylık Açılış seviyesi. PWH (Previous Week
FREE
Resistance and Support Indicator
David Muriithi
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
This indicators automatically draws the   support and resistances   levels (key levels) for you once you've dropped it on a chart. It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analyse prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is drop it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest. But wait, it gets better; the indicator is absolutely free! For more information:  https://youtu.be/rTxbPOBu3nY For more free stuff visit:  https:
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend Lines v2 MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Trend Lines v2 MT5 is an intelligent auto trendline indicator that instantly detects key dynamic support and resistance zones. Built on pivot high/low structure, it delivers a clear and accurate view of market trends across all timeframes. Features Fully automatic trendline drawing based on precise pivot points. Filters out noise – only clean and reliable trendlines are shown. Control the number of lines to keep your chart neat and easy to read. Flexible customization: colors, line thickness, ra
FREE
Market Structure Break Order Block
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Indicator Guide: Key Price Levels & Structure Shifts 1. Description The indicator is a technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to automatically identify specific price movements and to highlight corresponding price zones based on preceding price action. This provides a visualization of key price areas according to the indicator's internal logic. 2. Visual Elements & Their Identification The indicator identifies and draws several types of visual elements on the chart
FREE
Support Resistance Dynamic
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Support Resistance Dynamic" indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to automatically identify and plot dynamic Support and Resistance zones on price charts. This indicator helps traders easily recognize important price levels, potential reversal points, or breakout areas, thereby enabling more informed trading decisions. 2. Key Features Dynamic S/R Identification : Automatically identifies support and resistance zones based on an advanced Pivo
FREE
Dynamic Linear Regression Channel
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Linear Regression Channel is a powerful technical analysis tool that helps visually identify the prevailing trend and potential price zones. Essentially, the indicator performs two main functions: It draws a trendline through the center of price action over a specified period. This line is calculated using the linear regression method, which results in the best possible "line of best fit" for the price data. From this center line, the indicator plots two parallel lines above and below, creat
FREE
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Breakout Finder MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The "Breakout Finder" is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify potential price breakouts and breakdowns on a chart. The highlight of this indicator is its robust signal filtering system, which helps traders avoid false signals (fakeouts) and focus on higher-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Automatic Pivot Point Detection: The indicator automatically identifies significant pivot highs and lows on the chart to establish potential support and resistance levels. Bre
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Dynamic Volume Range Profile with Fair Value Zone
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The "Volume Range Profile with Fair Value" (VRPFV) indicator is a powerful volume analysis tool designed to help traders better understand market structure and identify key price areas where significant institutional activity occurs. Instead of just looking at volume on individual candlesticks, VRPFV analyzes the distribution of volume by price level within a specific time range, providing deep insights into the "footprint" of smart money. VRPFV consists of the following core components: Upper &
FREE
RSI Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The MultiFrameRSIIndicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes RSI-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual feedback, including a colored RSI line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Ideal for traders seeking momentum-based trend confirmation. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis
FREE
Smart Trend Tracker
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Smart Trend Tracker (OTT) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of a market trend. This indicator functions as an optimized moving average that adapts to market volatility, thereby providing dynamic support and resistance levels. The primary goal of the OTT is to smooth out price action and offer visual cues about potential changes in the trend. Core Components of the Indicator When you add the indicator to your chart, you will see two main
FREE
TMA Overlay
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
TMA Overlay Indicator for MT5 - User Guide 1. Introduction TMA Overlay is a versatile technical analysis indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator's goal is to provide traders with a comprehensive overview of the trend, potential entry signals, and key trading sessions, all integrated into a single chart. This is not a trading system, but a comprehensive analysis tool designed to help you make more informed decisions. 2. Core Indicator Components The indicator consists of multiple c
FREE
RSI Ultimate MTF
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Introduction The CM_Ultimate_RSI_MTF is a powerful and versatile custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to enhance your Relative Strength Index (RSI) analysis. It provides multi-timeframe (MTF) capabilities, visual signals, and customizable alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders seeking to identify overbought/oversold conditions, trend strength, and potential entry/exit points across various timeframes. 2. Key Features Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Allows you to view RSI from
FREE
Ultimate Moving Average Multi Time Frame
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Welcome to Ultimate MA MTF , a multi-functional Moving Average (MA) indicator converted from the original TradingView version by ChrisMoody and upgraded with many powerful features. This is not just a typical MA line. It is a comprehensive technical analysis tool designed to provide traders with deep insights into trends, volatility, and potential trading signals, all within a single indicator. Key Features 8 Moving Average Types: Full support for the most popular MA types (SMA, EMA, WMA, HullMA
FREE
Ichimoku V2
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (or Ichimoku Cloud) is a comprehensive, all-in-one technical analysis indicator designed to provide a deep understanding of market trends, momentum, and dynamic support and resistance levels. This indicator provides a clean, standard implementation of the five core Ichimoku lines. Its key feature is a non-intrusive Status Dashboard that gives you an at-a-glance summary of the current market situation according to the Ichimoku system, allowing for quick and effi
FREE
Smart Volume Support Resistance Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
1. Introduction Smart Volume S/R Pro is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional Support & Resistance (S/R) indicators that rely on price peaks and troughs, this indicator automatically identifies critical S/R zones based on a core factor: Trading Volume . Core Principle: Price levels that witnessed exceptionally high trading volume in the past will often become significant psychological zones, where the price is likely to react strongly (eith
FREE
MA Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The MultiFrameTrendAnalyzer is a versatile MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to provide multi-timeframe trend analysis using Moving Average (MA) crossovers. This indicator synchronizes trend signals across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and displays them with intuitive visual cues, including a colored trend line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Evaluates trends across up to nine timeframes, allowing traders to conf
FREE
ATR Dynamic Stop
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Overview The ATR Dynamic Stop (CE) is a powerful technical indicator designed to help traders identify and follow market trends. Its core function is to provide a dynamic trailing stop-loss based on price volatility, as measured by the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. The main objectives of the ATR Dynamic Stop are: Profit Optimization: It helps you ride a strong trend by setting a reasonable stop-loss, preventing premature exits due to minor market noise and fluctuations. Risk Management:
FREE
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
MACD Multi Timeframe MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Multi-Frame MACD Indicator is a robust MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator that utilizes the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) to analyze trends across multiple timeframes. This indicator synchronizes MACD-based trend signals from up to nine timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1) and presents them with clear visual cues, including a colored MACD line, signal arrows, and a customizable dashboard. Perfect for traders seeking momentum and trend reversal insights. Features Multi-
FREE
MTF Candles Drawing
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The MTF (Multi-Timeframe) Candles indicator is a powerful tool that allows you to display candles from a higher timeframe (e.g., H1, H4, D1) directly on a lower timeframe chart (e.g., M5, M15, M30). The Problem It Solves: Instead of constantly switching back and forth between charts to analyze the main trend and detailed price action, this indicator merges both perspectives into one. You can instantly see the "big picture" while staying focused on trading signals on your current timeframe. Core
FREE
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) Indicator - User Manual 1. Introduction Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB) is a technical analysis indicator that combines three tools: Bollinger Bands , Fibonacci Ratios , and the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) . The purpose of this indicator is to provide a multi-dimensional view of the market by helping to identify: Dynamic support and resistance zones. The general market trend. Volatility levels and potential accumulation phases (squeezes). Price breakouts
FREE
Volume Flow Index Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) - User Manual 1. General Introduction The Volume Flow Indicator (VFI) is an advanced technical oscillator designed to measure the strength and sustainability of a price trend by incorporating both price and volume data. Developed based on the concepts of On-Balance Volume (OBV) but with significant improvements, the VFI provides deeper insight into money flow and the conviction behind price movements. This indicator is not an automated trading system but a powerful an
FREE
Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
1. Introduction The Market Squeeze Momentum Indicator (SQZMOM_LB) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify periods of low market volatility (the "squeeze" phase) and predict the direction and strength of price momentum after the squeeze ends. This indicator combines the principles of Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels to detect changes in market volatility, along with a momentum oscillator to measure buying/selling pressure. 2. Key Components of the Indicator The
FREE
MultiFrame Pivot MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Pivot: A Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool MultiFrame Pivot is an analysis indicator designed to provide an overview of the market based on Pivot Points across multiple timeframes. The indicator synthesizes information from different timeframes to give you a more comprehensive view of important price levels. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: MultiFrame Pivot allows you to simultaneously monitor the price's status relative to Pivot Points (PP), Support 1 (S1), and Resistance 1 (R1)
FREE
Ultimate EMA
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
Multi-Period EMA is a convenient indicator that displays multiple Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) on a single chart. It is designed to help traders easily identify market trends and key crossover points without the need to add multiple individual EMA indicators. Key Features: Multiple EMAs in one: Simplifies chart analysis by combining several EMA lines into one indicator. Fully customizable: Easily change the period (default 20, 50, 100, 200), color, and thickness of each EMA line. Clean in
FREE
MultiFrame MA
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame MA: A Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator MultiFrame MA is a trend analysis indicator designed to provide a comprehensive market overview across various timeframes. Instead of relying on a single timeframe, this tool synthesizes information from multiple charts, giving users a holistic and reliable perspective. KEY FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator analyzes data from various timeframes, from M1 up to Monthly, to help users identify trend confluence at different levels. MA
FREE
WaveTrend Oscillator WT
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The WaveTrend Oscillator indicator is an enhanced version of the classic WaveTrend Oscillator, a momentum indicator. It is designed to identify overbought/oversold conditions and provide potential trend reversal signals. The core difference in this version is the application of a data "normalization" algorithm. This ensures the indicator's oscillation lines remain balanced around the zero line, causing the indicator window to always stay naturally centered. This is especially useful when trading
FREE
MultiFrame Volume Trend MT5
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MultiFrame Volume Trend (MFVI) is a powerful VWAP-based indicator that displays volume trends across multiple timeframes in a clean, easy-to-read dashboard directly on your chart. Instantly capture the overall market direction in just seconds. Features Multi-timeframe VWAP analysis from M1 to MN1. Dashboard panel shows the trend state of each timeframe at a glance. Plots VWAP line and buy/sell arrows directly on the chart. Fully customizable: colors, line width, panel position, arrow symbols. Bu
FREE
RSI Bollinger Double Confirm
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
This indicator is a trading strategy designed to find high-probability entry points by combining two very popular indicators: Bollinger Bands (BB) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . The core idea is "dual confirmation" : a trade signal is only considered valid when both indicators agree. This helps filter out many of the false signals that occur when using just a single indicator, thereby increasing the reliability of each entry. Bollinger Bands are used to identify relative price value zon
FREE
The EMA Navigator Pro
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The EMA Navigator Pro is an advanced version of the popular EMA indicator, designed to provide superior flexibility and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities. This indicator not only displays EMA lines but also offers a powerful alert system to ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: You can assign a separate timeframe to each individual EMA line, allowing you to analyze long-term (e.g., D1) and short-term (e.g., H1) trends on the same chart. Automatic Cro
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt