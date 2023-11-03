Support and Resistance trader EA MT4

Identify key support and resistance zones, and execute trades strategically when the market exhibits overbought or oversold conditions.

This EA, referred to as "Supply Demand Agent," is designed to help traders find suitable entry and exit points in the market based on support and resistance areas, as well as overbought and oversold conditions. Let's break down the key input parameters to explain how the EA operates:

Money Management Settings: LotSize : Specifies the initial lot size for trading.

Multiplier : Allows you to multiply the lot size based on certain conditions.

MultiplierPeriod : Determines the number of consecutive losing trades required to trigger lot size multiplication.

RPR (Risk per Reward): Sets the risk-reward ratio for trade management. Trade Management Settings: SLDistance : Configures the stop-loss (SL) distance in pips.

TrailingSL : If enabled, the EA will move the stop loss to breakeven when a trade is in profit. Indicators Settings: AtrPeriod : Defines the period for the Average True Range (ATR) indicator, typically used to detect market volatility and potential price range.

mfiperiod : Sets the period for the Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator, which helps identify overbought and oversold conditions. MFI Buy/Sell Thresholds: MFINumBuy : Specifies the MFI value below which the EA should consider buying, particularly in the "Demand Zone."

MFINumSell : Sets the MFI value above which the EA should consider selling, particularly in the "Supply Zone."

In summary, this EA helps traders manage their positions by adjusting lot sizes based on consecutive losses, adhering to a specified risk-reward ratio, and implementing a trailing stop loss. It also relies on the MFI indicator to determine buy and sell signals in the "Demand Zone" and "Supply Zone" based on overbought and oversold conditions. Additionally, it uses ATR to gauge market volatility and adjust its strategies accordingly.

To use this EA effectively, you would need to configure these parameters according to your trading strategy and preferences. It combines support and resistance concepts with momentum indicators to make informed trading decisions.

Recommended pair is EURUSD



