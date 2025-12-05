SRT Levels Pro EA

📌 SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts)

Brief description

SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade ideas (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push . This indicator is strictly for analysis and alerts — it does not place orders (not an EA, EA available at www.indireview.co.uk).

Key features

  • 📍 User-Drawn Levels/Zones — Recognises horizontal lines, trendlines and rectangles named with configurable prefixes ( Support , Resistance , etc.).

  • 🔎 Level Strength & Touch Counting — Scores S/R zones by touches + age (30-day weighting) to prioritise levels.

  • 🔔 Smart Alerts System — Pop-up, Email, Push, plus optional Telegram messages (with robust error handling & rate limiting).

  •  Trade Ideas (no auto execution) — Detects BREAKOUT, BOUNCE, RETEST signals and suggests Entry / Stop / Target.

  • ⚖️ Risk Management Suggestions — ATR-based stops (configurable), dynamic stop fallback, and R:R suggestions.

  • 📊 Volume Confirmation — Optional tick-volume confirmation (current tick_volume > 1.2 × recent average).

  • 🎨 Color-Coded Visualization & Dashboard — On-chart dashboard listing active levels, touches, strength and recent signals; color change when levels are broken.

  • 🔁 Automatic Role Switching — Indicates when support becomes resistance (and vice versa) after breaks.

  • 🛠 Performance Controls — Adjustable scan/update intervals and maximum stored levels to reduce CPU/memory usage.


Pros ✅

  • Very visual and trader-friendly — keep control by drawing levels yourself.

  • Flexible confirmations: candles + volume + ATR.

  • Dashboard gives immediate prioritisation (touches/strength/confidence).

  • Multiple alert channels.

  • Low barrier to start: attach indicator, draw levels, monitor trade ideas.

  • Lightweight performance options for slower machines.

Cons ⚠️

  • Manual level drawing required — it’s not a fully automatic level generator.

  • Quality of signals depends on accuracy of drawn levels and market liquidity.

  • Will not place or manage orders — indicator only (if you want auto-trading you’ll need the EA: Check out SRT Levels Pro EA v10.0 from www.indireview.co.uk)




Best Timeframes & Trading Styles

  •  Scalping: M1 – M5 (fast moves around intraday support & resistance)

  • 📈 Intraday Trading: M15 – H1 (balanced trade frequency & reliability)

  • 🕰 Swing Trading: H4 – D1 (stronger confirmation, fewer false signals)



Disclaimer ⚠️

SRT Levels Pro Indicator provides analysis, trade ideas and alerts only. It is not trading advice and does not place trades. Trading involves risk; losses can exceed deposits. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test in a demo account, use proper risk management, and consult a licensed professional for personalised financial advice.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Silver Trend Signal Indicator
Isaac Derban
Göstergeler
SilverTrend Signal Indicator (v4.0) Brief Description The SilverTrend_Signal is a versatile, trend-following technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential market reversal points by analyzing price action within a dynamic volatility-based channel. The indicator plots clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals directly on the chart and provides customizable audio/visual alerts to notify traders of new trading opportunities;  helping traders quickly sp
FREE
Dark Point MT5 Trader
Isaac Derban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Dark Point MT5 indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It sup
Universal IndiSignal Trader
Isaac Derban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor seamlessly connects to any custom indicator by referencing its buffers, supporting up to eight indicator input parameters and multi-timeframe signals. Advanced trade management options allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/ta
ArrowZigZag Trader
Isaac Derban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for ArrowZigZag indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency). It suppor
Boom and Crash Smasher EA
Isaac Derban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description This powerful and flexible Expert Advisor for Boom and Crash Smasher indicator (Free indicator on MQL5 Market). This Expert Advisor comes with Advance trade management options which allow for instant execution or sophisticated pending order strategies with dynamic offset and expiry controls. The EA also features robust money management tools, including fixed or dynamic lot sizing, risk–reward targeting, and multiple stop-loss/take-profit configurations (points or currency)
Silver Trend Signal EA Pro
Isaac Derban
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Description Silver Trend Signal EA Pro is a repainting-safe Expert Advisor built around the Silver Trend Signal indicator.    The EA automatically identifies trade signals and executes orders without manual intervention, saving time and emotion-based trading errors.  The EA prioritizes reliability by executing trades only after a   confirmed closed bar , minimizing false signals. It includes comprehensive risk management features like stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and break-
SRT Levels Pro Indicator
Isaac Derban
Göstergeler
SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts) Brief description SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade ideas (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push . Thi
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
Yardımcı programlar
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Yardımcı programlar
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt