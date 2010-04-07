Silver Trend Signal Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Isaac Derban
- Sürüm: 4.0
Brief Description
The SilverTrend_Signal is a versatile, trend-following technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It identifies potential market reversal points by analyzing price action within a dynamic volatility-based channel. The indicator plots clear buy (up arrow) and sell (down arrow) signals directly on the chart and provides customizable audio/visual alerts to notify traders of new trading opportunities; helping traders quickly spot high-probability trade setups.
This indicator is suitable for scalping, intraday trading, and swing trading, and can be applied to Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets.
Key Features
-
✅ Clear Buy/Sell Signals – Plots green arrows for Buy opportunities and red arrows for Sell opportunities.
-
✅ Adjustable Sensitivity – Fine-tune entries with the RISK parameter.
-
✅ Alerts System – Built-in alerts (pop-up + sound) notify you of fresh trading signals.
-
✅ Works on All Symbols – Compatible with Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.
- ✅ Volatility-Adaptive: The indicator's logic incorporates market volatility (via Average Range) to dynamically adjust its signal thresholds, making it responsive to changing market conditions
-
✅ Low Resource Usage – Optimized calculation for smooth performance on multiple charts.
Input Parameters
|Input
|Description
|RISK (default = 3)
|Adjusts sensitivity of signals. Lower values = more signals, higher values = fewer but stronger signals.
|NumberofAlerts (default = 2)
|Maximum number of alerts per new signal to avoid duplicates.
Best Timeframes
-
⏱ Scalping → M1, M5, M15
-
📉 Intraday Trading → M30, H1
-
📊 Swing Trading → H4, D1
(Recommendation: Test different RISK values depending on symbol and volatility. For scalping, use lower RISK values, for swing trading use higher RISK values.)
Pros & Cons
✔ Pros:
-
Simple, beginner-friendly interface
-
Customizable sensitivity via RISK input
-
Works across different trading styles (scalp, intra, swing)
-
Alerts reduce screen-watching time
✘ Cons:
-
Not a standalone trading system – best used with filters (trend confirmation, support/resistance, supply & demand, etc.)
-
May generate false signals in ranging/sideways markets
Trading Strategy Concept
-
Buy Signal: A lime green up-arrow appears. Consider a long (buy) position after the bar closes and the signal remains, preferably with other confirming factors (e.g., price is above a key moving average, a support level is holding, or an oscillator like RSI is rising from oversold territory). A stop loss can be placed below the recent swing low.
-
Sell Signal: A red down-arrow appears. Consider a short (sell) position after the bar closes, confirmed by other analysis (e.g., price is below a key moving average, a resistance level is rejecting price, or an oscillator is falling from overbought). A stop loss can be placed above the recent swing high.
Always confirm signals with additional analysis and practice strict risk management.
⚠ Disclaimer
This indicator is a technical analysis tool and should not be considered financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test on a demo account before trading live.