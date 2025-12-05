SRT Levels Pro EA

📌 SRT Levels Pro Indicator — Support, Resistance & Trend Levels (Visual Trade Ideas & Alerts)

Brief description

SRT Levels Pro is a powerful on-chart indicator that reads user-drawn Support, Resistance, Channels and Trend lines/zones and turns them into actionable trade ideas (Breakout, Bounce, Retest). It scores level strength, provides entry/stop/target suggestions (ATR or dynamic stops), and shows a compact dashboard and on-chart visual trade ideas. Alerts include pop-ups, email, push . This indicator is strictly for analysis and alerts — it does not place orders (not an EA, EA available at www.indireview.co.uk).

Key features

  • 📍 User-Drawn Levels/Zones — Recognises horizontal lines, trendlines and rectangles named with configurable prefixes ( Support , Resistance , etc.).

  • 🔎 Level Strength & Touch Counting — Scores S/R zones by touches + age (30-day weighting) to prioritise levels.

  • 🔔 Smart Alerts System — Pop-up, Email, Push, plus optional Telegram messages (with robust error handling & rate limiting).

  •  Trade Ideas (no auto execution) — Detects BREAKOUT, BOUNCE, RETEST signals and suggests Entry / Stop / Target.

  • ⚖️ Risk Management Suggestions — ATR-based stops (configurable), dynamic stop fallback, and R:R suggestions.

  • 📊 Volume Confirmation — Optional tick-volume confirmation (current tick_volume > 1.2 × recent average).

  • 🎨 Color-Coded Visualization & Dashboard — On-chart dashboard listing active levels, touches, strength and recent signals; color change when levels are broken.

  • 🔁 Automatic Role Switching — Indicates when support becomes resistance (and vice versa) after breaks.

  • 🛠 Performance Controls — Adjustable scan/update intervals and maximum stored levels to reduce CPU/memory usage.


Pros ✅

  • Very visual and trader-friendly — keep control by drawing levels yourself.

  • Flexible confirmations: candles + volume + ATR.

  • Dashboard gives immediate prioritisation (touches/strength/confidence).

  • Multiple alert channels.

  • Low barrier to start: attach indicator, draw levels, monitor trade ideas.

  • Lightweight performance options for slower machines.

Cons ⚠️

  • Manual level drawing required — it’s not a fully automatic level generator.

  • Quality of signals depends on accuracy of drawn levels and market liquidity.

  • Will not place or manage orders — indicator only (if you want auto-trading you’ll need the EA: Check out SRT Levels Pro EA v10.0 from www.indireview.co.uk)




Best Timeframes & Trading Styles

  •  Scalping: M1 – M5 (fast moves around intraday support & resistance)

  • 📈 Intraday Trading: M15 – H1 (balanced trade frequency & reliability)

  • 🕰 Swing Trading: H4 – D1 (stronger confirmation, fewer false signals)



Disclaimer ⚠️

SRT Levels Pro Indicator provides analysis, trade ideas and alerts only. It is not trading advice and does not place trades. Trading involves risk; losses can exceed deposits. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test in a demo account, use proper risk management, and consult a licensed professional for personalised financial advice.

