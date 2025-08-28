Shadow Range Raider

Shadow Range Raider —The Inside Bar Breakout EA for MT5
Stealth Precision • MT5 •  Shadow Range Raider

Striking from the shadows, this EA stalks every Inside Bar formation with unshakable patience — and unleashes surgical market entries the instant price breaks cover.


Dynamic SL at inside bar extreme Fixed lot sniper entries 1:1 risk‑reward lock Multi‑account ready


Core tactics

Predator patience

Waits for full bar close to confirm breakout — no false triggers from stray wicks.

Structural defence

Stop loss positioned at the opposing Inside Bar level — structurally sound.

Fixed strike power

Uses your fixed lot value — no balance‑based fluctuation. Every trade hits with the same force.

Clear reward discipline

Every setup locks a precise 1:1 risk‑reward — no greed, no guesswork.

Multi‑account arsenal

ANY TIMEFRAME  — ANY SYMBOL   ANY ACCOUNT    ANY LOTSIZE

How Shadow Range Raider hunts

  1. Scans new bars for Inside Bar (I.B) formations relative to their mother bar.
  2. Waits for a decisive close beyond the range — above the high or below the low.
  3. Executes market entries with SL and TP  Dynamically.
  4. Repeats across all configured symbols, staying dormant until the next confirmed breakout.

Specifications

Entry trigger Close beyond Ib range
Stop loss Opposite IB extreme
Take profit 1× SL distance
Lot size Fixed
Markets Any 
Filters None — Pure Price Action
Platform MetaTrader 5
Multi‑account Yes 

Deploying your Raider

  1. Download  And Install Your Raider Now !!!!! 




































































































































































