Shadow Range Raider
- Ntando Mtshali
Striking from the shadows, this EA stalks every Inside Bar formation with unshakable patience — and unleashes surgical market entries the instant price breaks cover.
Core tactics
Predator patience
Waits for full bar close to confirm breakout — no false triggers from stray wicks.
Structural defence
Stop loss positioned at the opposing Inside Bar level — structurally sound.
Fixed strike power
Uses your fixed lot value — no balance‑based fluctuation. Every trade hits with the same force.
Clear reward discipline
Every setup locks a precise 1:1 risk‑reward — no greed, no guesswork.
Multi‑account arsenal
ANY TIMEFRAME — ANY SYMBOL — ANY ACCOUNT — ANY LOTSIZE
How Shadow Range Raider hunts
- Scans new bars for Inside Bar (I.B) formations relative to their mother bar.
- Waits for a decisive close beyond the range — above the high or below the low.
- Executes market entries with SL and TP Dynamically.
- Repeats across all configured symbols, staying dormant until the next confirmed breakout.
Specifications
|Entry trigger
|Close beyond Ib range
|Stop loss
|Opposite IB extreme
|Take profit
|1× SL distance
|Lot size
|Fixed
|Markets
|Any
|Filters
|None — Pure Price Action
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Multi‑account
|Yes
Deploying your Raider
