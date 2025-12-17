Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Natoya N Barnes
- Sürüm: 4.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Why Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA™ Stands Out
Prop-Firm First Architecture
Designed from the ground up to respect daily drawdown, max loss, and trade limits commonly enforced by top prop firms.
Smart Consolidation Breakout Logic
The EA waits patiently for the market to compress, then enters only confirmed directional breakouts—avoiding chop, fake moves, and revenge trading.
No Martingale. No Grid. No Hedging.
Each trade is independent, clean, and fully controlled. Your account stays safe even during losing streaks.
Strict Trade Limitation
Opens a maximum of two trades per signal, blocks over-trading, and enforces cooldowns—ideal for evaluation phases.
Emotion-Free Execution
No fear, no greed, no over-leveraging. Apex Sentinel executes the plan exactly as designed, every time.
---
Built for Serious Traders
This EA is perfect for:
Prop firm challenges
Funded prop accounts
Traders who value risk management over hype
Traders tired of blown accounts from unsafe strategies
If you understand that passing a prop firm is about survival and discipline, Apex Sentinel was built for you.
---
Recommended Usage
Timeframe: M1–M5
Markets: Forex majors & gold
Risk: Low to moderate (prop-safe by default)
Style: Scalping / Intraday breakout trading
---
What This EA Is NOT
No martingale
No grid
No recovery gambling
No unrealistic profit claims
This is not a “get rich overnight” robot.
This is a get funded and stay funded system.
---
Final Word
Prop firms don’t reward aggression.
They reward discipline, consistency, and control.
Apex Sentinel Prop Firm EA™ trades with those exact principles.
> Trade like a firm. Protect your capital. Pass with confidence.