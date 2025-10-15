T3 Matrix Pro
- Göstergeler
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA
T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages, Parabolic SAR, and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system.
Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic.
Core Logic
-
T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness.
-
PSAR Confirmation Layer – Validates entries and exits using volatility-based trailing.
-
Heikin-Ashi Overlay – Filters noise and refines visual trend clarity.
-
Matrix Fusion Engine – Integrates all indicators into a synchronized trading model.
Key Features
-
Multi-timeframe compatibility
-
Adjustable T3, PSAR, and smoothing parameters
-
Built-in visual overlay with Heikin-Ashi candles
-
Signal alerts (Buy/Sell, Push, Email, and Sound)
-
Works on any instrument (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
-
Lightweight and Market-validation ready
How It Works
-
T3 Fast & Slow lines cross to define direction.
-
PSAR dots confirm the ongoing trend or possible reversal.
-
Heikin-Ashi structure smooths out candle noise.
-
When all align, a high-probability signal is generated.
Best Suited For
-
Professional trend traders
-
Swing and intraday setups
-
Signal providers
-
Algorithmic system builders
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1 or H4
-
Pairs: Major FX pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), or Crypto
-
Risk: 1–2% per position
-
Account Type: ECN or Raw spread preferred
Alerts
-
Buy/Sell trade alerts
-
Push and Email notifications
-
On-chart visual confirmations
Pro Tip
Use T3 Matrix Pro alongside your preferred money-management EA for complete trade automation and risk control.
The combination of speed, smoothness, and signal accuracy makes this one of the most balanced trend-fusion systems on the market.