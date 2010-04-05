Phoenix Flip MT4
- Experts
- Mohd Azmi Amirullah A
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 15 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
🔥 Phoenix Flip Algorithm
Experience the power of Phoenix Flip Algorithm - a proprietary grid trading system engineered with sophisticated position management, intelligent session filtering, and four distinct lot progression methodologies. This advanced EA automatically manages alternating grid positions with dual profit targeting systems. The Phoenix Flip system seamlessly handles pending order automation, state tracking, and cycle resets to deliver systematic grid-based execution across varying market conditions.
🎯 Key Features:
- Proprietary Phoenix Flip algorithm
- 4 advanced position management methods
- Multi-level profit targeting system
- Comprehensive risk management
- Emergency margin protection
- Market session filtering
- Broker compatibility checks
- Automatic lot compliance
- Multi-session support
⚙️ Recommended Setup:
- Conservative Pairs ($10,000 standard / $100 cent): USDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDUSD*, EURUSD*
- Aggressive Pairs ($30,000 standard / $300 cent): USDCAD*, USDCHF*, NZDUSD*
- Timeframe: M30
- Leverage: 1:500+
Note: All pairs use default settings. Pairs marked with * require custom LotMultiplier values (See Screenshot below).
⚙️ Customizable Settings:
- Starting direction (Buy or Sell first)
- Grid step distance configuration
- Maximum grid levels (1-20)
- Custom lot progression sequences
- Adjustable profit targets
- Debug logging system
- Margin protection levels
📈 Performance Benefits:
- Works in trending and ranging markets
- Configurable for different currency pairs
- Systematic profit targeting
💡 Getting Started:
- Install EA on MetaTrader 4
- Test thoroughly on demo account with recommended settings
- Configure parameters based on risk tolerance
- Monitor performance and adjust as needed
- Start with conservative settings and scale up gradually
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Phoenix Flip uses advanced algorithmic strategies with comprehensive risk management. Grid trading can result in larger drawdowns during extended trending periods. Minimum: $10,000 standard or $100 cent account for conservative pairs. Aggressive pairs require $30,000 standard or $300 cent account. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Test thoroughly on demo first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.
🏆 Why Choose Phoenix Flip:
- ✅ Proprietary Phoenix algorithm technology
- ✅ Comprehensive risk monitoring systems
- ✅ Multiple lot progression methods in one EA
- ✅ Systematic grid execution
- ✅ Robust risk management
- ✅ Optimized code with efficient performance
- ✅ Suitable for various trading styles