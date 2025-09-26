Signalmatrix Trade Assistant

To test signalmatrix, download the demo here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763919 and run it on a demo account.





FEATURES OF THE SIGNALMATRIX ASSISTANT

Risk reward tool (for instant trade execution and for pending orders)

Daily drawdown balance protection

Indicator combiner into bullish or bearish signal (up to 30 indicators)

All major indicators alerts and email notifications

Major candle pattern indicators

Automatic lot-sizing for currencies and manual lot-sizing for others

Trail stop tool (using ATR, Bollinger Bands, Pips and Moving Average)

Trailing stop to break-even tool

Percentage partial close tool

Easy one-click trading

Fully minimizable non-intrusive user interface

Multi-time frame analysis (you can switch between timeframes to check if the indicator combiner is bullish or bearish in each timeframe)

HOW TO USE SIGNALMATRIX

You need to make sure your broker allows algo-trading, then make sure that your Mt5 algo-trading in ON both in the settings and on the front end.

There are four buttons on top of the tool

Trader

Hides an unhides the trader panel right below the four main buttons bid or as

Lines off

When clicked it turns to instant rr and instant risk reward lines are drawn on the chart, when any of the lines is dragged excluding the midline all the others adjust accordingly and all the data in the trader panel is updated in real time.

The midline however follows the bid or ask price and also updates the other lines and the data in the trader panel in real-time. When the instant rr is clicked, instant rr button turns to pending rr and you get pending risk reward lines.

These lines are only for placing pending orders. They are similar to the instant risk reward lines except all the three lines can be dragged anywhere on the chart while updating all the lines and the data in the trader panel in real time.

When you click pending rr you get the lines off button again and all the risk reward lines are deleted from the chart. The buy and sell buttons at the bottom right of the trader panel automatically recognize buys, buy stops and buy limits or sells, sell stops and sell limits, all this depending on the type and positioning of the risk reward lines.

All data on the trader panel cannot be edited manually apart from the lots, if you turned of automatic lots in the inputs, then it means you will be using manual lots and you will be able to edit the lots text field.

NOTE: If the tool is on a lower time frame and you load the RR lines and they don’t appear, you can try connecting to the internet, you can also try going to a higher time frame, the 4hour or daily and bring the lines close enough so they can be visible when you go back to the lower time frame.

When any line freezes just restart the lines by clicking the TRACKING RR or PENDING RR then LINES OFF. The markets have to be live for the tool to be able to calculate automatic lots, otherwise -nan will appear in the lots box.

Pendingx

Closes all pending orders.

Openx

Closes all open orders.

Right below the trader panel we have the main indicator panel

Signalmatrix has all the main MT5 indicators and most have been split or combined for easier use. As a result it has 55 indicators in total.

When they are turned ON they appear bright, when they give a bullish signal in respect to your settings they glow green on their right, when they give a bearish signal they glow red on their right.

If more of the indicators you have turned on in the settings are bullish, the green button below the main indicator panel will turn green and it will also indicate the number of indicators that are bullish out of all that are ON. The opposite is true if more indicators are bearish.

There are three pages of indicators and you can access all of them by clicking the page like buttons on the top of the indicator panel.

NOTE: ADX, ADX WILDER and ATR are not considered as indicators of bullish or bearish conditions, they are ON by default and do not contribute to the total number of indicators.

The ADX and ADX WILDER will glow blue if there is a trend and yellow if there’s no trend, ATR will glow blue if the volatility is high and yellow if the volatility isn’t high, all this depends on their setting which you can adjust just like the other indicators in the settings section.

So ADX, ADX WILDER and ATR are just meant to be periodically checked for trend and or volatility conditions.

When you click the yellow minimize button on the main indicator panel, you get two mini panels to the left of the chart.

The mini panel on top is just a small version of the main indicator panel that just updates and shows the bullish and the bearish buttons without showing the indicators.

The lower panel is where all the trade management setting are.

Trail stop setting

It can work with ATR, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands and Pips to trail stop losses of positions in the symbol where the tool is active.

Trail to break even setting

If you turn ON trail to break even toggle while the trail stop toggle is ON, your stop losses will trail only until your positions break even and then they will stop trailing.

%Close @ %profit setting

This is a partial close setting that is adjustable and will close a percentage of your trades if the trades reach a certain percentage of profit.

Set min bal setting

When this is turned ON all your pending orders and open positions will be closed if your balance goes below what you set here when you turned it ON.

Note: Mostly for the tool to access your account balance the markets should be live and the MIN BAL may remain zero until the markets are live.

When you turn ON the MIN BAL toggle switch, it will set the MIN BAL based on your current account balance. The MIN BAL won’t change unless you incur losses or profits and turn the toggle OFF then back ON.

You can however go to settings anytime and change the daily max loss percentage and the MIN BAL will be updated based on your earlier account balance provided MIN BAL wasn’t turned OFF.





INPUT SETTINGS

Main settings

Risk reward - This is where you put the number of times you want your risk to multiply in terms of profit. This will then be reflected in the risk reward lines.

Automatic lot size - This if ON will calculate your lot size in real time as the risk reward lines are dragged. If it's off you will be using manual lots and the lots field on the trader panel will be editable.

Automatic lot size account risk - This is where you put the percentage of your account you are willing to risk so as to calculate the automatic lot size above.

Maximum automatic lot size - This is where you put the maximum lot size you are willing to use when automatic lot size is ON.

Email notifications - You turn this ON if you want to get email notification on whether the chart is bullish or whether it's bearish, before you turn it ON you must set up email notifications on your MT5 which is standard and you can find the process online.

Alerts - When this is turned ON, you will receive bullish or bearish alerts straight on your Mt5.

Buy alert/notification text - This is the bullish text you receive when email notifications or alerts is ON.

Sell alert/notification text - This is the bearish text you receive when email notifications or alerts is ON.

Font size 10 Max - This is the font size setting of all the text on the tool, it cannot go beyond 10px.

Trailing stop settings

This is where we adjust the settings for the trail stop feature on the lower mini panel.

The trailing stop can use the ATR which is always the default, moving average, upper/lower Bollinger band or set pip distance

all the settings for the indicators and the set pip distance are adjusted here. You can only turn ON one option under trailing stop settings otherwise you will receive a warning on the lower mini panel.

Partial close settings

Partial close lots (percentage of existing lots) - This is the percentage lot size that you would like to close.

Profit level for partial close (percentage) - This is the percentage profit at which you would like to close a percentage of the existing trades.

Unique ID/ magic number - This is just a unique identifier that you don't need to change.

The partial close is in the lower mini panel

Balance protection

Daily max loss percentage (calculates min balance) - This is where you put the maximum balance you are willing to lose before the balance protection kick in and closes all open positions and pending orders.

balance protection is the last entry in the lower mini panel.

Candlestick patterns

under candle stick patterns we have morning/evening star pattern, Bullish/bearish engulfing pattern, hammer pattern and the Doji pattern .

When you turn ON any or all of these patterns, they will be indicated when they appear on the chart. You can also adjust their settings here or leave them as is.

just below the candlestick patterns you can set the, bullish candle patterns color which is the color you want when a bullish candle pattern appears o the chart, you can also set the bearish candle patterns color and the doji candle pattern color. You can also set the font size of the candle patterns when they appear on the chart here.

Indicator settings

This is where all the indicator setting are and we cannot go through all of them we will just explain how the work since everything is quite intuitive.

Some of the indicators have been split or combined into two for efficiency resulting in about 55 total indicators. You can set any number or all of indicators to true. You can then choose under them the bearish or bullish conditions you want.

To avoid false signals, all the signals are generated on candle close.

ADX, ADX WILDER and ATR are not considered as indicators of bullish or bearish conditions, they are ON by default and do not contribute to the total number of indicators.

The ADX and ADX WILDER will glow blue if there is a trend and yellow if there’s no trend, ATR will glow blue if the volatility is high and yellow if the volatility isn’t high, all this depends on their setting which you can adjust just like the other indicators.

So ADX, ADX WILDER and ATR are just meant to be periodically checked for trend and or volatility conditions and are always true/ON whaen signalmatrix is loaded onto any chart.

If to have set to true 10 indicators and 7 are bullish while 3 are bearish, signal matrix will give you a bullish signal and the green button bellow the main panel or in the lower mini panel will glow green. if 5 indicators are bullish while 5 are bearish then the bullish and the bearish buttons will remain gray.

If 6 or more are bearish while 4 are bullish then the bearish button will glow red.

NOTE: You can turn ON only one or many indicators and it doesn’t matter if ADX, ADX WILDER and ATR are ON or OFF because they don’t add to the bearish or bullish tally.

If you set the bullish and bearish conditions without setting the indicator to true, the indicator will remain off and it won’t show anything.

To turn an indicator ON you set it to true, then below the indicator name will be the indicators settings which you can adjust however you wish.

below the settings preceded by the > sign are the bullish and bearish conditions for the indicator which you can adjust accordingly. If you set an indicator to true and do not adjust its bullish and bearish conditions, it will remain off and won't show on the main panel.