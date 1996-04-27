



Click2EA can not be used or tested in the strategy tester, download the demo here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764477 and run it in a demo account.





Features

Ability to create alert/email notification EAs with just a few clicks

Ability to create auto-trading EAs in just a few clicks

All EAs created have balance protection

All EAs created can indicate major candle patterns on the chart

All EAs created have auto-lotsizing for currencies

All EAs created have day, time and spread filters

Code for all EAs created is available

All EAs have a dashboard displaying important info.

Mostly Click2EA is used for creating advanced alert EAs. Click2EA enables you to combine many indicators so as to create advanced alerts on Mt5. If for example you wanted to combine RSI, MACD and Ichimoku so as to get alerted whenever your setup appears on the chart, Click2EA will enable you create an EA for this in just a few clicks. If you want the EA to enter a trade when the setup appears, you just have to turn the option ON and your EA will do it.

How to use the Click2EA

First in the settings we have the expert advisor name which is where you put the name you want for your expert advisor/robot.

The default theme color is where you choose your robot's theme color.

The magic number is just a unique identifier for your robot no two robots should have the same number just for safety.

Strategy summary is where you put in your robots strategy so you don't forget, all the EA main settings will appear in your robots settings.

Just below we have the prompts to use, all the indicators listed in the buy, sell, exitbuy and exitsell have prompts/conditions you can turn ON or OFF.

Mostly strategies involve buying, selling, exiting buys and exiting sells.

If you choose to only have the Buy alert prompts ON, you will only be able to set buy conditions in the buy alert prompts section and your robot will only give you buy alerts or enter buy trades. This applies to sell, exitbuy and exit sell alert prompts.

If you leave all of them on then your robot will be able to send buy, sell, exitbuy and exitsell alerts. It will also be able to enter and exit buy or sell positions.

NOTE: Click2EA includes all the major mt5 indicators and they some have been subdivided or merged for ease of use and versatility resulting in over 50 indicators. All the four ‘prompt to use’ sections have identical indicators and prompts. If a ‘prompt to use’ section is ON, at least one indicator in that section must be set to true and one of the indicator’s prompts must be turned ON otherwise you will get an error.





Buy alerts prompts

This is the first section we are going to look at. It has all the over 50 indicators and is similar to all the other sections. I will explain one indicator as an example. The first indicator we have is the accelerator oscillator

all the indicators are similar to the accelerator oscillator in the way the are presented in the settings area. Beside the indicator name on the right, the word 'and' is in brackets to remind you of how the Click2EA logic works. You are supposed to turn ON only one option under any indicator after you set the indicator true.

After setting an indicator to true and turning ON one option you say 'and', then set to true any other indicator in that section and again turn ON one option under that indicator. You can combine as many indicators as you want in one section in this case the buy alert prompts, this is provided all the options you have turned ON under all the indicators you have set to true can occur at the same time to trigger an alert or to auto-trade.

Sell alert prompts, exit buy alert prompts and exit sell alert prompts sections work in a similar way to the buy alerts prompts.





Settings of an EA created in Click2EA

General Settings

Default theme color – Just changes the EA main color.

Desktop alerts – Shows pop-up alerts on your MT5 when signals appear.

Email notifications – Sends alerts to your email (must be set up in MT5 through the standard process).

Auto-trade – If ON, the EA can open/close trades automatically.

Buy alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals a buy.

Exit Buy alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals an Exit buy.

Sell alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals a sell.

Exit Sell alert/notification text – The message you’ll see when the EA signals an Exit sell.

Ea Settings

Magic number – A unique ID so MT5 can track your EA .

Strategy summary – A short description of the strategy (for your reference).

Trade-comment – A note added to each trade so you know which EA placed it.

Stop-loss pips – How many pips the trade can move against you before closing in loss.

Take-profit pips – How many pips profit the EA targets before closing the trade.

Lot-size Settings

Manual lot-size – If ON, the EA uses a fixed lot size you set, if OFF, it calculates automatically.

% Risk per trade – If using automatic lots, this is how much of your account balance to risk per trade.

Stop loss pips – Used with risk % to calculate lot size (if auto lot is active) should be the same as stop-loss above.

Maximum Automatic lot-size – Puts a limit on the biggest auto lot size the EA can open.

Manual lot-size value – The fixed lot size if Manual is ON.

Spread Settings

Maximum spread in pips – Stops the EA from trading if the broker’s spread is too high.

Balance Protection

Maximum account percentage loss per day – The max % of your balance you’re willing to lose in one day.

Time to calculate minimum day balance – The EA sets your minimum balance at this time as the daily starting point.

Second minimum balance if balance increased – A second minimum balance calculation if you made profits.

Day Settings

Turn ON or OFF start and stop time – If ON, the EA only works between the times you set.

Time to start EA – When to start the EA.

Time to stop EA – When to stop the EA.

Monday–Sunday switches – Lets you choose which days the EA runs.





Candle Patterns

Morning/Evening Star – This is where you can turn ON the Morning/Evening star candle pattern.

Total candle sizes to consider – Defines whether the EA checks the whole candle (wicks + body) or just the body.

Max ratio of the midcandle to each outer candle – How big the middle candle must be compared to the candles around it.





Bullish/Bearish Engulfing –This is where you turn ON or OFF the bullish/bearish candle pattern.

Type of engulfing – Whether only the candle body or the whole candle must engulf the previous one.





Hammer Candles – This is where you turn ON or OFF the hammer candle pattern.

Max ratio of short wick to whole candle – Ensures the “small side” wick is tiny compared to the full candle.

Min ratio of long wick to whole candle – Ensures the “long side” wick is big enough to count as a hammer.





Doji Candles – This is where you turn ON the doji candle pattern.

Bullish candle pattern color – What color the EA will mark bullish patterns.

Bearish candle pattern color – The color for bearish patterns.

Doji candle pattern color – The color for dojis.

Candle pattern size – This is where you set the font size of the candle pattern size.





Indicator Settings

Buy Indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your buy indicators.

Sell indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your sell indicators.

Exit Buy Indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your exit buy indicators.

Exit Sell Indicators - This is where you can edit the settings of your exit sell indicators.



