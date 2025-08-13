Optimal Entry

5

This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day.


A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets.

The optimal trade entry value is also indicated.


A second gray zone is drawn based on the levels of the current day... only when the movement is big enough (when the day range is above 50% of ATR).


Please consult the OPTIMAL TRADE CONCEPT online... you will find various explanatory tutorials on youtube or simply consult/study this course:
https://innercircletrader.net/tutorials/ict-optimal-trade-entry-ote-pattern/

OPTIMAL TRADE ENTRY will make you profitable by reducing your risk and maximising your gains. The strategy protects you from common mistakes: not to buy close to resistance and not to sell close to support!


There are no specific settings for the indicator.

You can move around the info display changing the X and Y values in the settings.


There is an interesting extra feature: you can decide the height of the subwindows (see settings).

I like to use oscillators (stochastic & CCI) for finding the cycles (tops & bottoms).

These indicators are in a subwindow, and with my tool I am able to define the height of every subwindow. In doing so you don't need to do this manually.


Enjoy & Happy Trading to You.

