YF Filled Moving Averages

Hallo Trader,

This is a trend tool that I use... based on four moving averages.

Price below or above the EMA200 is indication for the long term trend. Also the direction of the slope counts.

You can customise in settings if you want.

The tool is aligned with my Forecast System and the Bounce Zones.

- Forecast System --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904

- Bounce Zones --> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158207

Do not hesitate to get back to me for comments/changes.

Happy Trading to You, Peter

