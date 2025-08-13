Optimal Entry

5

Hi Trader,

================================================================================

If you like my indicator, please do not hesitate to give a review and/or comment. Thank you!

================================================================================


This indicator draws trade entry zone and target levels based on the levels of the previous day.


A blue zone (BUY) or red zone (SELL) is drawn and two targets.

The optimal trade entry value is also indicated.


A second gray zone is drawn based on the levels of the current day... only when the movement is big enough (when the day range is above 50% of ATR).


Please consult the OPTIMAL TRADE CONCEPT online... you will find various explanatory tutorials on youtube or simply consult/study this course:
https://innercircletrader.net/tutorials/ict-optimal-trade-entry-ote-pattern/

OPTIMAL TRADE ENTRY will make you profitable by reducing your risk and maximising your gains. The strategy protects you from common mistakes: not to buy close to resistance and not to sell close to support!


There are no specific settings for the indicator.

You can move around the info display changing the X and Y values in the settings.


There is an interesting extra feature: you can decide the height of the subwindows (see settings).

I like to use oscillators (stochastic & CCI) for finding the cycles (tops & bottoms).

These indicators are in a subwindow, and with my tool I am able to define the height of every subwindow. In doing so you don't need to do this manually.


Enjoy & Happy Trading to You.

Recensioni 1
eryuechunshen
661
eryuechunshen 2025.08.29 14:33 
 

Excellent indicators

Prodotti consigliati
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
Index Master
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3 (1)
Experts
MAIN FEATURES - Index Master is a 100% automated system. - Not martingale! Not Grid! Not Hedge! No dangerous strategies are used! - Every orders has a StopLoss and a TakeProfit. - This Expert will win and will lose but in the long run will produce a good profit with quite low temporary drawdown. - Recommended broker : low spread; low comission; not market maker:  https://bit.ly/38hfs2D   - No need set files . Just attach to the following charts and let it work. - Designed for US30 - USTEC and
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicatori
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Indicatori
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilità
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Judas Swing with Confirmation Indices ICT MT4 The Judas Indicator with Confirmation is specifically designed to detect deceptive price movements on the chart. This tool helps traders recognize the true market trend by filtering out fake breakouts, reducing the risk of falling for false signals. By confirming the primary trend within a 1-minute timeframe , it minimizes the chances of traders making incorrect decisions. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Judas Sw
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicatori
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Ava Ffx Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicatori
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
PatternVol EA
Alexandr Gribanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
The PatternVol EA is based on its own observations of the market and consists of patterns, candlestick analysis, analysis of candlestick volumes, and also, the EA does not contain indicators. At the moment, the advisor is a small constructor of my non-indicator strategies, you can disable and enable each strategy separately, or make an assembly from several strategies. The work on the advisor continues to this day, new strategies are added, algorithms are improved. In the future, it will be a l
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicatori
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Candle Time MT4
Danrlei Hornke
Utilità
Free indicator, that displays the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. Designed for traders who demand precision and timing, this lightweight and fully customizable tool enhances your trading experience. It is easy to install, compatible with all assets, markets, and timeframes, and provides real-time updates to support smarter decision-making.
FREE
Zig Zag Multi Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
Zig Zag Multi Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Zig Zag Multi Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a valuable tool designed to help traders identify changes in market direction with clarity. By plotting zigzag lines that mark significant price peaks and valleys, this indicator simplifies chart analysis. Traders can use it to determine more accurate entry and exit points by observing trend structures across different timeframes. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Zig Zag Multi
FREE
Dragon Structure Filter
Rodion Matveichuk
Indicatori
Представляем "Dragon_Structure_Filter" — это не просто индикатор. Это ваш личный аналитический отдел, встроенный в MetaTrader 4. Он находит мощнейший разворотный паттерн "Дракон" и пропускает его через 7 степеней защиты от убыточных сделок. Наша Технология Фильтрации: Как Мы Отсеиваем 95% "Мусорных" Сигналов Каждый фильтр — это ваш личный страж, который стоит на защите вашего депозита. Вот как они работают: Фильтр 1: Согласование с Глобальным Трендом (Market Structure Filter) Как работает?
FREE
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Aroon Classic
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicatori
Panoramica dell’indicatore Aroon Classic L’indicatore Aroon Classic è uno strumento tecnico che identifica quantitativamente l’insorgere e la persistenza dei trend su un grafico. Utilizza due linee — “Aroon Up” e “Aroon Down” — per mostrare la forza del trend e i punti di inversione nell’intervallo da 0 a 100. Un valore elevato di Aroon Up indica un forte trend rialzista, mentre un valore elevato di Aroon Down indica un forte trend ribassista. Caratteristiche principali Distinzione visiva tra in
FREE
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicatori
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ è un indicatore che traccia le linee di supporto e resistenza del giorno utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. Questo spettacolare indicatore crea fino a 7 livelli di supporto e resistenza tramite Pivot Point utilizzando i tassi di Fibonacci. È fantastico come i prezzi rispettino ogni livello di questo supporto e resistenza, dove è possibile percepire possibili punti di entrata/uscita di un'operazione. Caratteristiche Fino a 7 livelli di supporto e 7 livelli di resistenza Im
FREE
DrawRectangular
Ivan Zhigalov
Experts
DrawRectangular EA The Expert draws Renko rectangles and the levels of development of the following "bricks" directly on the chart, can be used as an indicator. The order may be opened on or against (sets in the settings) the trend, depending on the size of the shadows of the last two Renko bars. Expert features: No more than one order per symbol; You must set the size of the last two shadows: "from" and "to"; Management of lot size depending on the deposit; Adjustable size Renko bar; Pending
FREE
SFT Fibo Smart Zones
Artem Kuzmin
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
The indicator displays overbought and oversold levels, calculating them using the Fibonacci golden ratio formula. It enables both trend-following and counter-trend trading, accommodating breakouts and rebounds from these levels. It operates on all timeframes, across various currency pairs, metals, and cryptocurrencies. Suitable for binary options trading. Key Features:  Based on the Fibonacci golden ratio  Shows overbought and oversold levels  Suitable for market and pending orders  Simple
FREE
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.45 (53)
Experts
Utilizza il modello di una famosa strategia chiamata Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - posizionamento alternativo di ordini pendenti con aumento del lotto. La strategia consiste nel piazzare due ordini pendenti opposti. Quando il prezzo si muove in una determinata direzione, viene attivato un ordine pendente, mentre la dimensione del lotto dell'altro ordine viene aumentata. L'EA prevede tre tipologie di apertura degli ordini pendenti (TypeofTrade) Apertura automatica dopo il posizionamento (Ape
FREE
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilità
Vi presentiamo NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker per MT4: Non perdete mai più l'impostazione di StopLoss e TakeProfit con il nostro NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, un assistente indispensabile per i trader che navigano sul mercato del Nasdaq 100 su MetaTrader 4. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare la gestione dei livelli di StopLoss e TakeProfit. Questo strumento è stato progettato per coloro che cercano una soluzione perfetta per automatizzare
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
SnowyOwlFree
RODION SLOTIN
3 (2)
Experts
The free version of the snowyowl trend adviser, which is based on determining combinations of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. In the free version, you can only work on one timeframe, while in the paid version, opening orders on the selected TF is a signal to open orders on lower TF.
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicatori
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 40 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicatori
Volatility Trend System - un sistema di trading che fornisce segnali per le voci. Il sistema di volatilità fornisce segnali lineari e puntuali nella direzione del trend, nonché segnali per uscirne, senza ridisegnare e ritardi. L'indicatore di tendenza monitora la direzione della tendenza a medio termine, mostra la direzione e il suo cambiamento. L'indicatore di segnale si basa sui cambiamenti della volatilità e mostra gli ingressi nel mercato. L'indicatore è dotato di diversi tipi di avvisi. Pu
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Trend Reversal – Il tuo alleato per identificare inversioni di tendenza su MT4 Sei alla ricerca di uno strumento potente e intuitivo per migliorare la tua analisi di mercato e prendere decisioni più consapevoli? L'indicatore Trend Reversal è stato progettato appositamente per i trader che vogliono identificare con precisione i punti di inversione del trend direttamente sulla piattaforma MetaTrader 4. Grazie alla sua combinazione di algoritmi avanzati e tecniche collaudate, Trend Reversal offre s
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicatori
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicatori
M1 EASY SCALPER è un indicatore di scalping progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto (M1), compatibile con qualsiasi coppia di valute o strumento disponibile sul tuo terminale MT4. Naturalmente, può essere utilizzato anche su altri timeframe, ma funziona particolarmente bene su M1 (che è impegnativo!) per fare scalping. Nota: se intendi fare scalping, assicurati di avere un conto adatto. Non usare conti Cent o Standard, perché hanno spread troppo elevati! (usa conti ECN, RAW o Zero
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicatori
Bande di Bollinger Auto-Ottimizzate – Strumento adattivo di volatilità basato sul comportamento reale del mercato Questo indicatore avanzato per MT4 trova automaticamente i migliori periodi e deviazioni standard simulando operazioni sui dati storici. Invece di parametri fissi, si adatta dinamicamente ai cambiamenti del mercato e alla struttura dei prezzi per creare bande che riflettono più accuratamente la volatilità in tempo reale. Nessuna regolazione manuale necessaria. Funzionalità principali
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicatori
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Altri dall’autore
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
Forecast System Gift
Peter Maggen
5 (1)
Indicatori
--- FREE VERSION - WORKS ONY ON EURUSD ------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a unique breakout strategy that is used for determination of the next short term trend/move. The full system is available on MQL5 under the name "Forecast System". Here is the link -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104166?source=Site Backtest is not possible, because calculations are done based on the data of all timeframes/periods. Therefore I propose you use the technolo
FREE
Forecast Scanner
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
This is a trend scanner that uses the Forecast System technology. Link to the FREE version of the   Forecast System  -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110085?source=Site It scans up to 30 pairs for having an oversight of trending pairs and reversals. With this system you make every day about 10 profitable trades. The scanning comes with popup alert feature and mobile phone notifications. The scanner is free of charge for those who bought or rented the Forecast System. Please contact me
Filtro:
eryuechunshen
661
eryuechunshen 2025.08.29 14:33 
 

Excellent indicators

Rispondi alla recensione