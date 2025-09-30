Ultimate AI Trader

Ultimate AI Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor
Version: 2.20

Description:
Ultimate AI Trader is a hybrid Expert Advisor combining classic indicators with AI-driven predictions.
Multi-timeframe analysis (M15 & H1), adaptive lot sizing, ATR-based SL/TP, VWAP trend filtering, and AI signals.

Key Features:
- Indicators: EMA50, RSI14, ATR14, VWAP
- Adaptive lot sizing & dynamic SL/TP
- Multi-timeframe (M15/H1) analysis
- Spread & time filters
- Max consecutive losses & cooldown
- AI/Python integration with fallback=0
- Rate-limited feature sending
- Full debug logging


Konstantin Grihin
Konstantin Grihin 2025.09.30 14:56 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ljubomir Nikolic
Geliştiriciden yanıt Ljubomir Nikolic 2025.09.30 15:12
Did you actually try it or are you just spamming me?
İncelemeye yanıt