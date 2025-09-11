Close All Trades and Custom UI

Close All Trades - MT5 UI Tool Features - Trading Executions Simplified!

  • One-Click Buy/Sell Buttons: Instantly place buy or sell orders for trades with a single click, streamlining order execution from the desktop.

  • Customizable Lot Size & Parameters: Enter desired lot size, stop-loss (in decimal places e.g. 7 SL Units for 0.7 below or above for buy or sell), take-profit (in decimal places), and the number of trades before submitting (1,2,3,4,5 etc.), allowing precise control over each trade in a timely fashion.

  • Trade Management: Dedicated 'Close All', 'Close All Buy', and 'Close All Sell' buttons let users manage and exit multiple positions in a single action * the close all buy or sell button currently only closes the corresponding position at the top of your list but the close all executes as intended and I've made it work faster in the code, which the standard desktop and mobile app lacks, thus i created this to integrate my workflow when every second matters when things take a turn. This is the MT5 UI Tool that should have been built into the MT5 API but hasn't????. 

  • Trade Data Display: Shows live bid and ask prices for immediate reference, helping to optimize entry/exit decisions.

  • Advanced Controls: Desktop use only as you benefit from numeric input fields and grouped controls that are typically unavailable or harder to access on mobile. Having a setup to trade without the added stress to manage your open trades or execute a timely trading movement. Must have Algo Trading on for the buttons and set parameters to work*

Key Advantage 

The desktop tool’s batch close features (close all buys, sells, or all trades), customizable order parameters, and visual integration on the chart directly improve workflow for active traders—capabilities that the MT5 app does not natively support, as mobile users must close positions manually and lack consolidated one-click order management.

PS.

  • I'll try and upgrade the code to use the new MT5 functions for tickets to scan for those buy and sell trades if you have both open and want to close a specific type. If the sale of this product goes up and if more review from the community request for it. I'll upgrade the version if possible, for now it complicates the back end coding. Enjoy for now!


