License Manager EA
- Bibliothèque
- Timothy Chuma Ifiora
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
License Panel Integration Guide
This EA uses a license panel system to verify usage before running trading logic.
File Placement
- Place LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh in the same folder as your EA .mq5 file.
- If using a subfolder, update the #include path in the EA file.
Integration Steps
- Include the License File #include "LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh"
- Initialization (OnInit)
Call the license check when the EA starts:VerifyLicense();
- Deinitialization (OnDeinit)
Clean up license resources when EA is removed:HandleLicenseOnDeinit();
- Chart Event Handling (OnChartEvent)
Pass chart events to the license panel:HandleLicenseOnChartEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam);
- Tick Validation (OnTick)
Check license status on every tick before executing trading logic:if(!HandleLicenseOnTick()) { Print("License is not valid — removing EA from chart."); return; }
- Optional Timer Validation (OnTimer)
Periodically re-check the license if using timers:if(!HandleLicenseOnTimer()) { Print("License is not valid — removing EA from chart."); IsLicenseValid = false; }
Required Functions in LICENSE_SINGLE.mqh
- VerifyLicense()
- HandleLicenseOnDeinit()
- HandleLicenseOnChartEvent()
- HandleLicenseOnTick()
- HandleLicenseOnTimer()
- IsLicenseValid (global variable)
Behavior
- If the license is invalid, EA trading logic will not execute.
- A message will be printed in the Experts tab when blocked.
- EA may auto-remove from the chart if invalid.
