Ultima420 Pos Manager

🚀 Turn your manual trades into fully automated profit machines!

This powerful MT5 EA takes over the moment you open a position — no delays, no stress. It instantly places Stop Loss and Take Profit, activates customizable trailing, and locks in profits while protecting your capital 💰





🔥 Perfect for scalpers: Every trade is immediately secured, giving you the freedom to focus on sniping the best entries while the EA handles all the management work in the background.





✅ Auto SL/TP

✅ Full trailing system (configurable to your style)

✅ Works on any pair, any timeframe

✅ Lightning-fast reaction in MS⚡





Whether you’re scalping gold, forex, or indices — this tool gives you the edge you need to trade faster, safer, and smarter.

👉 Level up your trading game and let automation work for you!