Gold EA Scalper buylimit CN

Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range

The EA operates only within the predefined price range.

When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy.





This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions.

You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders.

Example:

Max Orders: 8

Active trades: 2

Pending Buy Limit orders: 6

In this situation, no additional orders will be placed.

Only when an order is closed, filled, or cancelled will the EA automatically place a new order, continuing to capture profits from ranging market conditions.

Note: Buy Limit orders are placed only below the current market price.





Product Settings Overview





Basic Settings

Trade Symbol : XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD and more...





Range Settings

Zone Low ：Lower Boundary

Zone High : Upper Boundary

Explanation:

For example, if you set the Gold trading range as:

Zone Low: 4420

Zone High: 4455

The EA will only place pending orders and trade within this range.

If price moves outside the range, the EA will stop trading.

Once price returns to the range, the EA will resume operation automatically.







Order Settings

PriceStep : Pending Order Spacing

Lots : Lot Size per Order

MaxOrders : Maximum Number of Orders

TP_Step : Take Profit per Order (points — varies by instrument)





Risk Control Settings

HardStopPrice : System Circuit Breaker Stop-Loss

Explanation:

Once the circuit breaker stop-loss is triggered, all trading will stop.

Even if price returns to the defined range, the EA will not resume trading automatically.

To restart the EA, manual reactivation is required.