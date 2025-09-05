Golden Alpaca Robot
This EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) H1.
“Golden Alpaca” is a trend-following EA that combines multiple technical indicators to identify market “momentum” and “contraction” for entries and exits.
Multi-Indicator Environment Detection
Uses Linear Weighted and Simple Moving Averages to gauge short-term trend
Employs ATR to judge volatility expansion and contraction
Monitors Bollinger Bands for breakout confirmation
Checks trend direction again with the Vortex Indicator
Mechanical Risk Management
Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR or fixed percentages
Supports profit extension with a trailing stop feature
Includes a weekend-close function to eliminate carry-over risk
Symmetrical Entry Design
Applies identical rules for both bullish and bearish markets to reduce one-sided exposure.
Ease of Use
No complex optimization or frequent parameter tweaks required—just “set and forget.”
Key Benefits
False-Signal Avoidance & Wave Riding: ATR filters plus breakout signals capture only genuine trends.
Capital Preservation: Clear SL/PT levels and trailing stops keep large drawdowns in check.
Low Market-Dependency: A multi-indicator approach adapts to all market conditions.
Automated Risk Control: Automatic exits—including weekend close—cover against unexpected gaps.