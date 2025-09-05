Golden Alpaca Robot

This EA is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) H1.

🔴 Live Signals

“Golden Alpaca” is a trend-following EA that combines multiple technical indicators to identify market “momentum” and “contraction” for entries and exits.

  • Multi-Indicator Environment Detection

    • Uses Linear Weighted and Simple Moving Averages to gauge short-term trend

    • Employs ATR to judge volatility expansion and contraction

    • Monitors Bollinger Bands for breakout confirmation

    • Checks trend direction again with the Vortex Indicator

  • Mechanical Risk Management

    • Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR or fixed percentages

    • Supports profit extension with a trailing stop feature

    • Includes a weekend-close function to eliminate carry-over risk

  • Symmetrical Entry Design
    Applies identical rules for both bullish and bearish markets to reduce one-sided exposure.

  • Ease of Use
    No complex optimization or frequent parameter tweaks required—just “set and forget.”

Key Benefits

  1. False-Signal Avoidance & Wave Riding: ATR filters plus breakout signals capture only genuine trends.

  2. Capital Preservation: Clear SL/PT levels and trailing stops keep large drawdowns in check.

  3. Low Market-Dependency: A multi-indicator approach adapts to all market conditions.

  4. Automated Risk Control: Automatic exits—including weekend close—cover against unexpected gaps.


