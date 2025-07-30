Goldlion v2

GoldlionEA – Advanced Algorithmic Trading for Gold (XAU/USD)

GoldlionEA is a highly adaptive and intelligent Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAU/USD) with precision and control. Powered by the Robben-Scalper 2.0.0 engine, it combines multiple technical indicators such as Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, and Envelopes to identify optimal market entry points. The EA offers comprehensive volatility filtering, dynamic risk management, and a built-in screen shooter for advanced backtesting and trade monitoring.

GoldlionEA supports multiple trading modes, including ECN and non-ECN environments, with customizable parameters for spread control, execution time, and slippage tolerance. It integrates a trailing stop system, adaptive stop loss and take profit levels, and dynamic lot sizing based on market conditions. Users can enable or disable indicators, adjust risk settings, and fine-tune the EA for aggressive or conservative strategies.

Volatility settings include dynamic limits, percentage-based thresholds, and multiplier tuning to adapt to changing market conditions. The EA also features a robust money management module with options for fixed, dynamic, or manual lot sizing.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or a strategic investor, GoldlionEA delivers a powerful, customizable, and reliable trading solution for maximizing profits in the Gold market. Designed for MetaTrader 4, it is ideal for automated day trading and precision scalping.


live trading with Goldlion EA v2 : https://youtu.be/VpcEdzEZ97w

backtest with Goldlion EA v2 : https://youtu.be/xTOYRIjHizA&nbsp;


