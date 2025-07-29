⚡ Double EMA Scalping EA – Clean Crossover with Reversal Logic

This Expert Advisor uses a smart EMA crossover strategy across two different timeframes to enter trades with high precision. A trade is placed only when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA, confirming short-term trend shifts.

It also includes auto-reversal logic, price-based SL/TP, and an optional trailing stop system.

🎯 Key Features:

📊 Multi-Timeframe EMA Crossover

Customizable EMA periods and timeframes for precise entry.

🔄 Auto Reversal Logic

When the opposite crossover is detected, the current position is closed and reversed.

✅ One Active Trade at a Time

Reduces overtrading and improves trade clarity.

📈 Price-Based SL/TP and Trailing Stop

SL and TP set in price units, not points.

Trailing activates only when in profit (TrailStart → TrailEnd).

🖥️ On-Chart Panel

Displays EA status (Buy/Sell/Reverse), EMA1 & EMA2 values with timeframes.

⚠️ Notes:

🪙 Best used on XAUUSD (Gold) , BTCUSD , or other trending assets

⚙️ Works well on M15 to H1 charts

❌ No Martingale, No Grid, No Scalping

🔧 Inputs:

Includes full control over:

EMA Periods, Timeframes, SL/TP (price-based), Trailing SL, Lot Size, and Magic Number.

📌 Free to use. Fully compatible with all broker account, try with demo account 1st.



join discord community server



15 EA for free use and every few days upgrade the EA qty.



https://discord.gg/jTdK4kC2na





