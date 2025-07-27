GoldXLevel EA

GoldXLevel EA is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) that leverages a proprietary “XLevel” model—based on 100-point cycle levels and their micro, mean, submean, and primary structures—to detect and trade around critical price areas unique to gold with strict risk management, and built-in news filtering. It adapts to changing market conditions and is suitable for both prop firm and retail traders seeking safe, disciplined, and consistent trading results.


Key Features

Proprietary XLevel Range Detection
GoldXLevel EA leverages a unique, cycle-based mathematical algorithm to pinpoint the most influential price zones in gold. Unlike traditional support and resistance approaches, it identifies “magnet” price levels within each cycle—areas where price is statistically most likely to react.

Multi-Layered Micro & Mean Level Mapping
The EA dynamically detects not just major cycle boundaries, but also deeper micro, mean, and sub-levels within every 100-point price range. This multi-level mapping creates a highly precise framework for entries, exits, and breakout opportunities.

Adaptive Dynamic Ranging
GoldXLevel EA continuously tracks price cycles and locks onto the most relevant range for current market conditions, executing trades only when price action aligns with high-probability breakout or reversal triggers.

Smart Auto Lot & Risk Management
Automatically calculates the optimal position size for every trade, fully adjustable to your balance and risk preferences.

Trailing Stop Loss & Classic SL
Protects your capital with both trailing and fixed stop loss strategies on every trade.

News Filter
Intelligently avoids trading during high-impact news releases for extra safety

No Overtrading
Limits the number of trades per day for disciplined, controlled trading.

Prop Firm Friendly
Specifically designed to comply with prop firm risk rules and daily loss limits.

Simple Setup
Quick to configure—comes with recommended default settings for easy launch.

No Grid, No Martingale, No Risky Recovery
Follows strict single-trade logic, never uses dangerous averaging, grid, or martingale strategies.



Recommendations

  • Best for: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Minimum account size: $500

  • Timeframes:
    • For scalping: M15
    • For swing/long-term: H4

Installation Steps

  1. Download and save the EA (.ex5 file) to your computer.

  2. Open MetaTrader 5.

  3. Go to File > Open Data Folder > MQL5 > Experts.

  4. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder.

  5. Restart MetaTrader 5.

  6. In the Navigator panel, find GoldXLevel EA under Expert Advisors.

  7. Drag and drop the EA onto your XAUUSD chart.

  8. In the “Common” tab, ensure algorithmic trading is enabled.

  9. Download the preferred settings from Commments and load it into Expert Advisor.

  10. For News Filter:
    • Go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors
    • Add https://nfs.faireconomy.media to the ‘Allow WebRequest for listed URL’
    • Click OK and reload the EA.

  11. 3 digits broker should modify TP,SL and TSL parameters to add additional 0.

Optimization & Best Practices

  • IMPORTANT: Always perform a backtest on your preferred timeframe (M15 or H4 recommended) before using live.

  • Recommended settings in the comments.

  • Use the recommended settings as a starting point.

  • Customize parameters (risk, lot size, news filter, trading hours, etc.) to match your style and risk profile.

  • Adjust number of bars scanned, risk %, and other variables as needed for best results.

  • For prop firm trading, strictly follow your firm's risk and trading limits.


