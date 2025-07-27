GoldXLevel EA is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) that leverages a proprietary “XLevel” model—based on 100-point cycle levels and their micro, mean, submean, and primary structures—to detect and trade around critical price areas unique to gold with strict risk management, and built-in news filtering. It adapts to changing market conditions and is suitable for both prop firm and retail traders seeking safe, disciplined, and consistent trading results.

Proprietary XLevel Range Detection

GoldXLevel EA leverages a unique, cycle-based mathematical algorithm to pinpoint the most influential price zones in gold. Unlike traditional support and resistance approaches, it identifies “magnet” price levels within each cycle—areas where price is statistically most likely to react.

Multi-Layered Micro & Mean Level Mapping

The EA dynamically detects not just major cycle boundaries, but also deeper micro, mean, and sub-levels within every 100-point price range. This multi-level mapping creates a highly precise framework for entries, exits, and breakout opportunities.

Adaptive Dynamic Ranging

GoldXLevel EA continuously tracks price cycles and locks onto the most relevant range for current market conditions, executing trades only when price action aligns with high-probability breakout or reversal triggers.

Smart Auto Lot & Risk Management

Automatically calculates the optimal position size for every trade, fully adjustable to your balance and risk preferences.

Trailing Stop Loss & Classic SL

Protects your capital with both trailing and fixed stop loss strategies on every trade.

News Filter

Intelligently avoids trading during high-impact news releases for extra safety



No Overtrading

Limits the number of trades per day for disciplined, controlled trading.

Prop Firm Friendly

Specifically designed to comply with prop firm risk rules and daily loss limits.

Simple Setup

Quick to configure—comes with recommended default settings for easy launch.

No Grid, No Martingale, No Risky Recovery

Follows strict single-trade logic, never uses dangerous averaging, grid, or martingale strategies.