Abiroid TrueHue HullMA

Detailed Description with screenshots here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763562


Features

  • Three Hull MA Variations: Classic HMA, Exponential HMA (EHMA), and Triangular HMA (THMA)
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: View higher timeframe Hull MA on any chart
  • Dynamic Color Coding: Automatic trend-based color switching for easy visualization
  • Candle Body Coloring: Color candle bodies based on Hull trend or price position
  • Real-Time Alerts: Get notified on trend changes and candle color switches
  • Customizable Visuals: Adjustable colors, line thickness, and transparency
  • Band Display Option: Show shifted Hull line for enhanced visual analysis


HMA Styles:

Hull Moving Average (HMA) The original Hull MA formula that reduces lag while maintaining smoothness. Perfect for trend following and swing trading setups.

Exponential Hull Moving Average (EHMA) Uses exponential smoothing instead of weighted averages, providing faster response to price changes while keeping the Hull formula benefits.

Triangular Hull Moving Average (THMA) A unique variation that uses triangular weighting, offering the smoothest signals with minimal false breakouts.


How to Use

Trend Identification: When the Hull line is green/lime, the trend is bullish. When red, the trend is bearish.

Entry Signals: Look for color changes from red to green for long entries, and green to red for short entries.

Use SR areas like from Pivots or Quarter Areas for entry and exit.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Set a higher timeframe (like H4 on M15 chart) to see the bigger picture trend while trading on lower timeframes.

Candle Coloring: Enable candle body coloring to instantly see if price is above or below the Hull line, or following the Hull trend direction.


Example Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Longer term H1

Add Wyatt's Pivots for Weekly if using H1. Or Pivots-H4 if TF is M1. Pivot-Daily if TF is M5-M15.

Wait for a high volume candle from VolumeCandles to cross a Pivot level. 

Use default HMA 60 period and 3 multiplier. And only trade if in direction of Hull MA trend.


Strategy 2: M5 for quick scalping

Hull MA: Settings are Length is 60, and Length Multiplier is 3.

QQE Blue for Buy and Red for SELL.

Volume Oscillator: Above 0%

Waddah Attar Explosion above explosion line

Simple RSI: Not above Overbought(70) for Buy. And Not below oversold (30) for SELL.


