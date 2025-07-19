Robin Hood Arrow Gold

🟡 Robinhood Gold EA – Smart Auto Trading Expert (MT4)

Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Recommended Timeframes: M15 & H1
Main Pair: XAUUSD (Gold), also works with GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY

🧠 What is Robinhood Gold EA?

Robinhood Gold EA is a fully automated trading system designed to enter trades only at the most confirmed breakout moments. It combines trend structure logic with RSI confirmation and executes trades based on visual arrow signals provided by the Robinhood Arrow Indicator, which is included for FREE in this package.

⚙️ Features:

  • ✅ Trades based on high-quality arrow signals

  • ✅ Uses MA crossover + RSI filter for confirmation

  • ✅ TP & SL are set automatically depending on the pair

  • ✅ Works best with XAUUSD (Gold)

  • ✅ Clean, lightweight, and easy to use

  • ✅ Compatible with all brokers (ECN recommended)

📌 Default Parameters:

Parameter Value
LotSize 0.10
Slippage 3
TP/SL (XAUUSD) 5.0
TP/SL (Others) 0.0015

📂 Installation Instructions:

  1. Place the Robinhood Gold EA.ex4 file into:

    nginx
    
    MQL4 > Experts

  MQL4 > Indicators

    
        
    
        
    


        
    
            
    
                
    
                    
                    
                     
                    
                    
                    
                     
                
    
            
    
        
    


        
    
            MQL4 > Indicators

  3. Restart MetaTrader 4.

  4. First, attach the Robinhood Arrow Indicator to your chart.

  5. Then, attach Robinhood Gold EA to the same chart.

  6. Run on M15 or H1 timeframe (M15 recommended for Gold).

✅ EA automatically reads signals from the indicator and opens trades accordingly.

🧪 Demo & Testing:

  • You can test the EA in Strategy Tester or on a demo account.

  • Please ensure the arrow indicator is loaded on the chart before running the EA.

🔄 Updates & Support:

  • Lifetime free updates

  • Free Robinhood Arrow Indicator included

  • Contact us for support, custom modifications, or MT5 version


