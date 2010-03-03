TurtleStrategyMT4

Single-Symbol Turtle Strategy (Medium-to-Long Term Version 1.00)

Recommended Timeframe: H4
Recommended Instruments:
GBPUSD | GBPJPY | USDJPY | XAUUSD | XTIUSD | CADJPY | GBPCAD | USTEC | BTCUSD | HK50 | DE40 | JP225

Strategy Overview
Entry: Breakout of the long-period Donchian Channel (default: 55 periods).

Position Sizing: Percentage-based stop loss to determine position size (default: 1% risk per trade).

Exit: Reverse breakout of the short-period Donchian Channel (default: 10 periods).

Initial Stop Loss: 2x ATR (Average True Range).

Trailing Stop: Pullback from high/low by Nx ATR (default: 0.5x ATR; can be disabled).

Trailing Stop Activation: Triggered after profit reaches Nx ATR (e.g., 1x ATR).

Moving Average Filter: Only take long positions during MA Golden Cross, short positions during MA Death Cross (can be disabled).

Key Features
No pyramid trading (no position adding).

Chart display: Optional visualization of technical indicators for trading signals.

Notes
Default parameters are not optimized. Adjust parameters based on live market conditions and backtesting.

Backtest results and parameters are for reference only. Always validate with forward testing.



