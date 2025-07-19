Robin Hood Arrow Gold
- Indicatori
- Savdar Ali
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 21 luglio 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
🟡 Robinhood Gold EA – Smart Auto Trading Expert (MT4)
Version: 1.00
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Recommended Timeframes: M15 & H1
Main Pair: XAUUSD (Gold), also works with GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY
🧠 What is Robinhood Gold EA?
Robinhood Gold EA is a fully automated trading system designed to enter trades only at the most confirmed breakout moments. It combines trend structure logic with RSI confirmation and executes trades based on visual arrow signals provided by the Robinhood Arrow Indicator, which is included for FREE in this package.
⚙️ Features:
-
✅ Trades based on high-quality arrow signals
-
✅ Uses MA crossover + RSI filter for confirmation
-
✅ TP & SL are set automatically depending on the pair
-
✅ Works best with XAUUSD (Gold)
-
✅ Clean, lightweight, and easy to use
-
✅ Compatible with all brokers (ECN recommended)
📌 Default Parameters:
|Parameter
|Value
|LotSize
|0.10
|Slippage
|3
|TP/SL (XAUUSD)
|5.0
|TP/SL (Others)
|0.0015
📂 Installation Instructions:
-
Place the Robinhood Gold EA.ex4 file into:nginxCopy EditMQL4 > Experts
-
Place the Robinhood-arrow-indicator.ex4 file into:nginxCopy EditMQL4 > Indicators
-
Restart MetaTrader 4.
-
First, attach the Robinhood Arrow Indicator to your chart.
-
Then, attach Robinhood Gold EA to the same chart.
-
Run on M15 or H1 timeframe (M15 recommended for Gold).
✅ EA automatically reads signals from the indicator and opens trades accordingly.
🧪 Demo & Testing:
-
You can test the EA in Strategy Tester or on a demo account.
-
Please ensure the arrow indicator is loaded on the chart before running the EA.
🔄 Updates & Support:
-
Lifetime free updates
-
Free Robinhood Arrow Indicator included
-
Contact us for support, custom modifications, or MT5 version
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.