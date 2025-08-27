MACD with FVG Signal

The MACD-FVG Signal System is a hybrid trading indicator that combines the power of momentum analysis through the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the precision of Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals.

This indicator enhances traditional MACD signals by validating momentum shifts with market inefficiencies, offering traders a more refined entry strategy.

Key Features:

  • MACD with Histogram Display
    Clearly visualizes the MACD line, Signal line, and the Histogram, allowing quick identification of trend momentum and reversals.

  • Integrated FVG (Fair Value Gap) Detection
    Detects FVG in the same direction nearest to point A MACD crossover (bullish or bearish) occurs

  • Buy/Sell Signal Generation
    A signal is triggered only when both:

    • A MACD crossover (bullish or bearish) occurs

    • Prices form a Fair Value Gap zone
      This dual confirmation reduces false signals and improves timing accuracy.

  • Trend Confirmation Mode
    Optional setting to filter signals in the direction of the dominant trend using MACD histogram slope or zero-line bias.

  • Buy/Sell Signal Buffer

    • Signal BUY/SELL: 1=BUY/-1=SELL

    • Entry Price/Stoploss/Takeprofit

  • Customizable Parameters

    • MACD Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal EMA periods

    • FVG detection sensitivity (gap size threshold by ATR)

    • Take profit and stop loss points are calculated according to the pivot point of the higher candle

    • Alert options

Use Case:

  • Buy Signal:
    Triggered when MACD line crosses above Signal line while price form a bullish FVG zone (gap left behind after strong bullish movement). Buy at the closing candle forming FVG Bullish.

  • Sell Signal:
    Triggered when MACD line crosses below Signal line while price form a bearish FVG zone (gap left behind after sharp bearish move). Sell at the closing candle forming FVG Bearish.

This indicator is ideal for trend-following and reversal traders seeking stronger confirmation before entering a trade. It works best on higher timeframes (H1 and above), but can be adjusted for intraday scalping as well.




