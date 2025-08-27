MACD with FVG Signal

The MACD-FVG Signal System is a hybrid trading indicator that combines the power of momentum analysis through the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the precision of Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals.

This indicator enhances traditional MACD signals by validating momentum shifts with market inefficiencies, offering traders a more refined entry strategy.

Key Features:

MACD with Histogram Display

Clearly visualizes the MACD line, Signal line, and the Histogram, allowing quick identification of trend momentum and reversals.

Integrated FVG (Fair Value Gap) Detection

Detects FVG in the same direction nearest to point A MACD crossover (bullish or bearish) occurs

Buy/Sell Signal Generation

A signal is triggered only when both: A MACD crossover (bullish or bearish) occurs Prices form a Fair Value Gap zone

This dual confirmation reduces false signals and improves timing accuracy.

Trend Confirmation Mode

Optional setting to filter signals in the direction of the dominant trend using MACD histogram slope or zero-line bias.

Buy/Sell Signal Buffer

Signal BUY/SELL: 1=BUY/-1=SELL Entry Price/Stoploss/Takeprofit



Customizable Parameters MACD Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal EMA periods FVG detection sensitivity (gap size threshold by ATR) Take profit and stop loss points are calculated according to the pivot point of the higher candle Alert options



Use Case:

Buy Signal:

Triggered when MACD line crosses above Signal line while price form a bullish FVG zone (gap left behind after strong bullish movement). Buy at the closing candle forming FVG Bullish.

Sell Signal:

Triggered when MACD line crosses below Signal line while price form a bearish FVG zone (gap left behind after sharp bearish move). Sell at the closing candle forming FVG Bearish.

This indicator is ideal for trend-following and reversal traders seeking stronger confirmation before entering a trade. It works best on higher timeframes (H1 and above), but can be adjusted for intraday scalping as well.











