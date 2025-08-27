MACD with FVG Signal
- Cao Minh Quang
- Sürüm: 1.5
- Güncellendi: 27 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The MACD-FVG Signal System is a hybrid trading indicator that combines the power of momentum analysis through the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with the precision of Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals.
This indicator enhances traditional MACD signals by validating momentum shifts with market inefficiencies, offering traders a more refined entry strategy.
Key Features:
-
MACD with Histogram Display
Clearly visualizes the MACD line, Signal line, and the Histogram, allowing quick identification of trend momentum and reversals.
-
Integrated FVG (Fair Value Gap) Detection
Detects FVG in the same direction nearest to point A MACD crossover (bullish or bearish) occurs
-
Buy/Sell Signal Generation
A signal is triggered only when both:
-
A MACD crossover (bullish or bearish) occurs
-
Prices form a Fair Value Gap zone
This dual confirmation reduces false signals and improves timing accuracy.
-
-
Trend Confirmation Mode
Optional setting to filter signals in the direction of the dominant trend using MACD histogram slope or zero-line bias.
-
Buy/Sell Signal Buffer
-
Signal BUY/SELL: 1=BUY/-1=SELL
-
Entry Price/Stoploss/Takeprofit
-
-
Customizable Parameters
-
MACD Fast EMA, Slow EMA, and Signal EMA periods
-
FVG detection sensitivity (gap size threshold by ATR)
-
Take profit and stop loss points are calculated according to the pivot point of the higher candle
-
Alert options
-
Use Case:
-
Buy Signal:
Triggered when MACD line crosses above Signal line while price form a bullish FVG zone (gap left behind after strong bullish movement). Buy at the closing candle forming FVG Bullish.
-
Sell Signal:
Triggered when MACD line crosses below Signal line while price form a bearish FVG zone (gap left behind after sharp bearish move). Sell at the closing candle forming FVG Bearish.
This indicator is ideal for trend-following and reversal traders seeking stronger confirmation before entering a trade. It works best on higher timeframes (H1 and above), but can be adjusted for intraday scalping as well.