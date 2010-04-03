Multi Time Frame Exponential Moving Average

EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – MT5 Indicator

Description:

The EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) indicator for MT5 allows you to display an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from a higher (or lower) timeframe directly on your current chart.

Example: You can see the Daily (D1) EMA 9 plotted directly on your H1 chart, or even on an M5 chart, helping you align your entries with higher timeframe trends without switching between charts.

🔹 Key Features:

Display EMA from selectable timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

Always drawn on the active chart (no need to open multiple charts).

Simple input: choose EMA period and target timeframe.

Lightweight and fast, suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders.

Clean visualization that does not clutter your chart.

📊 Use Case Examples:

Display Daily EMA 9 on H1 → to follow daily trend while trading intraday.

Display H4 EMA 9 on M15 → perfect for scalping with higher timeframe confirmation.

This indicator is a powerful tool for traders who want to clearly understand multi-timeframe trend direction in a simple and efficient way.

Changelog Template – MTF EMA StepLine (MT5)

Version 1.0 – [25/08/2025]

First public release.

Added EMA Multi Timeframe with step-line display.

Supports input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

Customizable EMA period, applied price, line color, and line width.





🇮🇩 Bahasa Indonesia

Judul:

EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) – Indikator MT5

Deskripsi:

Indikator EMA Multi Timeframe (MTF) untuk MT5 memungkinkan Anda menampilkan garis Exponential Moving Average (EMA) dari timeframe lain langsung pada chart yang sedang Anda gunakan.

Contoh: Anda dapat melihat EMA 9 Daily (D1) langsung di chart H1 atau bahkan di chart M5, sehingga memudahkan analisa arah trend dari timeframe lebih tinggi tanpa harus berpindah chart.

🔹 Fitur Utama:

Menampilkan EMA dari timeframe pilihan (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1).

EMA selalu ditampilkan di chart aktif (tidak perlu membuka banyak jendela chart).

Input yang mudah: pilih periode EMA dan timeframe yang diinginkan.

Ringan dan cepat, cocok untuk scalper, intraday, maupun swing trader.

Visual yang jelas dan bersih sehingga tidak mengganggu chart utama.

📊 Contoh penggunaan:

Menampilkan EMA 9 Daily di chart H1 → untuk melihat arah trend harian sambil entry di intraday.

Menampilkan EMA 9 H4 di chart M15 → cocok untuk scalping dengan konfirmasi trend dari H4.

Indikator ini sangat membantu trader yang ingin memahami arah trend multi-timeframe secara praktis dan efisien.

Versi 1.0 – [25/08/2025]

Rilis pertama untuk publik.

Menambahkan EMA Multi Timeframe dengan tampilan garis tangga (step-line).

Mendukung input timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN).

Periode EMA, harga yang digunakan, warna dan ketebalan garis dapat diatur.



