Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Nitu Brijesh Yadav
- Sürüm: 6.1
- Güncellendi: 17 Haziran 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🚀 Turbo Scalper Pro
Fast. Smart. Reliable.
The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style!
🔍 What Is It?
Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy:
✅ EMA crossover
✅ RSI filter
✅ Session time filtering for smarter signals
All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock.
🎯 Key Features:
✅ Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows
Accurate entries based on fast EMA crossing slow EMA + RSI confirmation.
✅ Fancy Real-Time Dashboard
Visual signal updates, session info, RSI value, symbol label, LED indicator, and more.
✅ Customizable Design
Choose your colors, fonts, dashboard corner, arrow sizes (yes, they're BIG), and even auto-hide when there's no signal.
✅ Alerts Galore
Popup ✔️ Sound ✔️ Email ✔️ Mobile ✔️ – so you never miss a trade.
✅ Session Filter
Trade only during your chosen trading hours (e.g., London, NY session).
💡 Ideal For:
-
Scalpers on M1 to M15 timeframes
-
Day traders looking for visual confirmations
-
Beginner to intermediate traders who want plug-and-play accuracy
-
Pros who want fast alerts and a clean dashboard
📈 Recommended Timeframes:
M1, M5, M15
Pairs: Works with all major Forex pairs (especially high-volatility ones like XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURUSD)
🔧 Simple Setup:
Just attach the indicator to your chart and start trading.
No coding. No confusion. Just pure scalping potential.
🎁 BONUS:
Get free updates for life + full support to help you get started quickly!
👉 Whether you're chasing pips on Gold or riding GBPJPY waves, Turbo Scalper Pro is the tool you need to trade fast — and smart.
Let me know if you want a shorter version or a more aggressive tone for a specific audience (like beginners, prop traders, or signal providers).