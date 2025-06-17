Turbo Scalper Pro MT4 Indicator

🚀 Turbo Scalper Pro 

Fast. Smart. Reliable.
The ultimate scalping companion built for serious traders who love precision and style!

🔍 What Is It?

Turbo Scalper Pro is a powerful non-repainting scalping indicator based on a time-tested strategy:
EMA crossover 
RSI filter 
Session time filtering for smarter signals
All this, packed into a clean, modern on-screen dashboard with live signals, status lights, and a real-time clock.

🎯 Key Features:

Non-Repainting Buy/Sell Arrows
Accurate entries based on fast EMA crossing slow EMA + RSI confirmation.

Fancy Real-Time Dashboard
Visual signal updates, session info, RSI value, symbol label, LED indicator, and more.

Customizable Design
Choose your colors, fonts, dashboard corner, arrow sizes (yes, they're BIG), and even auto-hide when there's no signal.

Alerts Galore
Popup ✔️ Sound ✔️ Email ✔️ Mobile ✔️ – so you never miss a trade.

Session Filter
Trade only during your chosen trading hours (e.g., London, NY session).

💡 Ideal For:

  • Scalpers on M1 to M15 timeframes

  • Day traders looking for visual confirmations

  • Beginner to intermediate traders who want plug-and-play accuracy

  • Pros who want fast alerts and a clean dashboard

📈 Recommended Timeframes:

M1, M5, M15
Pairs: Works with all major Forex pairs (especially high-volatility ones like XAUUSD, GBPJPY, EURUSD)

🔧 Simple Setup:

Just attach the indicator to your chart and start trading.
No coding. No confusion. Just pure scalping potential.

🎁 BONUS:

Get free updates for life + full support to help you get started quickly!

👉 Whether you're chasing pips on Gold or riding GBPJPY waves, Turbo Scalper Pro is the tool you need to trade fast — and smart.

Let me know if you want a shorter version or a more aggressive tone for a specific audience (like beginners, prop traders, or signal providers).


