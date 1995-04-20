Smart Liquidity Zones
- Göstergeler
- Nitu Brijesh Yadav
- Sürüm: 1.0
Smart Liquidity Zones (SLZ) — Your All‑in‑One SMC/ICT Radar for MT4
🚀 Why SLZ?
Tired of squinting at charts trying to spot liquidity grabs, break‑of‑structure candles and Fair Value Gaps before the smart‑money sharks do? SLZ turns your chart into a tactical map—drawing every high‑probability zone and screaming (politely) when price dives in.
🧠 Core Edge
Powered by a rule‑set distilled from Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT mentorship material, SLZ auto‑marks:
|Component
|What it shows
|Why it matters
|Liquidity High/Low Lines
|Latest swing highs & lows (custom look‑back)
|Spot where stops are hiding
|Order‑Block Rectangles
|Fresh bullish & bearish OBs (unmitigated only)
|The banks’ “fill zones”
|Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
|True imbalance boxes (gap ≥ X points)
|Entries / TP magnets
|Break of Structure (BoS) Labels
|Instant “BoS ↑ / BoS ↓” tags
|Confirms trend shift
|Session Boxes
|Asia, London, New York ranges
|Scalping the kill‑zone
|Stop‑Hunt Alerts
|Wick that sweeps prior high/low
|Early reversal heads‑up
All objects are buffer‑friendly (EA‑readable) and full MQL alerts (popup + push + email).
🛠️ Key Settings
SwingLookback – bars to locate liquidity highs /lows
FVG_MinPoints – minimum gap size to plot (filter noise)
SessionHours – broker‑time start & end for Asia/London/NY
BoS_Mode – close‑above swing or wick‑above swing logic
Alert_Options – select which events ping you
Visual_Pack – colors, line styles, label fonts
(All colors saved in templates; no MT5 “transparency” gimmicks = ultra‑fast drawing.)
📈 Typical Workflows
Intraday scalper: Zoom to M5 → wait for London session box break + BoS → enter at FVG retest.
Swing trader: H4‑D1 → watch weekly liquidity sweep → BoS down → hunt bearish OB short.
Algo‑coder: Plug SLZ buffers into your EA, automate FVG entries with ATR stops.
💡 Pro Tips
Combine SLZ with a simple EMA or multisession VWAP for extra confluence.
Use “alerts only” mode on additional pairs to avoid chart clutter but stay in the loop.
Enable timezone offset if your broker isn’t GMT 0 (set‑and‑forget).
⏱️ Performance
Zero DLLs, 100 % MQL.
Optimized for 1‑second recalculation on 28 pairs up to M1.
Memory footprint < 8 MB per chart.
📜 License & Support
-
One‑time purchase, unlimited updates, 5 activations.
-
Detailed PDF & video walk‑through included.
-
24‑hour email / Telegram support by real humans (with caffeine).