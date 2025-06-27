Frama Scalper

FrAMA Scalper EA: Precision Scalping with Intelligence, Transparency, and Control

Imagine having a scalping engine that not only hunts the smallest, most frequent intra-day moves, but also comes with a clear, user-friendly dashboard and rock-solid risk management—all baked into one EA. FrAMA Scalper EA stands out from the crowd because it combines cutting-edge adaptive indicators, precise entry logic, and a professional-grade visual interface.

🧠 Smart Entry Logic

At the heart of FrAMA Scalper EA lies a dynamic order-opening system based on Fractal Adaptive Moving Average (FrAMA) crossover confirmation. Trades are opened only when no other trades are active, ensuring focused and non-overlapping execution.

Here’s how the logic works:

  • A BUY is triggered when the current price crosses above the current FrAMA and the previous candle closed below the previous FrAMA—a sign of emerging upward momentum.

  • Conversely, a SELL is opened when the price crosses below the current FrAMA and the prior candle closed above it.

  • If no crossover is detected, or if an order is already open, no trade is initiated—ensuring discipline and clarity in execution.

This controlled entry system avoids noise and false signals, aligning well with the EA’s high-frequency, low-risk scalping nature.


🔍Visual Dashboard

FrAMA Scalper features a clean trading dashboard on the right side of the screen, providing real-time insights into:

  • Session Profit/Loss (P/L)

  • Account balance, drawdown, max drawdown

  • Margin level (%), total trades, and win rate

  • Symbol-specific PnL percentage

  • Entry price, trade timestamp, and active trailing stop strategy (e.g., a $3,700 trailing stop)

  • All of this supports transparent and confident decision-making during live trading.


📈 Proven Results

Backtested on EURUSD M5 over 5 years, the EA shows a 1.5 risk-reward ratio with >45% win rate post-optimization. Forward out-of-sample testing confirms continued profitability—even in low volatility or choppy markets, where most scalpers fail.


🔄 Adaptive Trend Detection

Unlike rigid moving average strategies, FrAMA adapts:

  • It speeds up in strong trends to catch big moves

  • It slows down in range-bound conditions to filter out whipsaws

The adaptive smoothing factor (α), calculated using price volatility, ensures the FrAMA line reacts intelligently to changing market conditions.


🛡️ Safety-First Risk Management

  • Uses ATR-based SL/TP, adjusted to current market volatility

  • Implements risk-based position sizing

  • No martingale, grid, or hedging—just disciplined, sustainable trading

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit are always set, ensuring strict risk control


⚙️ Technical Overview

  • FrAMA Period: Default 14 (adjustable)

  • Volatility Index: Ratio of current bar range to historical range

  • Smoothing Factor: α = exp(-√(2 * VolatilityIndex) / (FramaPeriod + 1))

  • FrAMA Formula: FrAMA[t] = α * Price[t] + (1 - α) * FrAMA[t-1]

Entry signals are triggered only when all breakout and trend confirmation conditions align, leveraging both FrAMA and ATR volatility metrics. 


Description of input parameters:

💼 Money Management

  • UseMoneyManagement : true = risk-based lot size; false = use fixed lot.

  • FixedLotSize : Lot size used if money management is off.

  • Base_Risk_Percent : % of account balance risked per trade.

📉 Risk Controls

  • MaxDrawdownPercent : Halts trading if equity drawdown exceeds this %.

  • MinMarginLevel : Minimum required margin level (%) to enter a trade.

  • MaxAllowedLot : Caps the max lot size per trade.

  • MinLotSize : Smallest permissible trade size.

  • FreeMarginPer0_01Lot : Free margin needed to open 0.01 lot.

🧠 Trade Management

  • MagicNumber : Unique EA identifier to track trades.

  • Slippage : Max allowable price slippage in pips.

⚠️ Enhanced Risk Management

  • ATR_StopLoss_Mult : Multiplier for ATR-based stop loss distance.

  • ATR_TakeProfit_Mult : Multiplier for ATR-based take profit.

  • Min_StopLoss_Pips : Enforces a minimum SL size.

  • Max_StopLoss_Pips : Caps the maximum SL.

  • Min_TakeProfit_Pips : Enforces a minimum TP size.

📈 FRAMA Settings

  • FrAMA_Period : Number of bars used in the FRAMA calculation.

  • UseTrailingStop : Enables dynamic trailing stop strategy.

  • TrailingStopPoints : Distance (points) for trailing stop activation.

  • TrailingStepPoints : Step size to shift the trailing stop.

  • MinVolatilityATR : Minimum ATR threshold to allow trade entry.

Time Filters & Alerts

  • EnableDDReduction : Activates drawdown-based trade moderation.

  • EnableHourFilter : Restricts trading to specific hours.

  • TradeStartTime : Earliest time to allow trading.

  • TradeEndTime : Latest time to allow trading.

  • EnableAutoClosure : Automatically exits trades outside allowed time.

  • EnableEmailNotification : Sends email alerts on key trade events.

  • EnableDebugLogging : Enables detailed logs for diagnostics.

🧪 Recommendations for Best Results

  • Use brokers with ultra-low spreads (0–3 points, 5-digit)

  • Begin with a demo or micro-lot

  • Launch the EA before 4 a.m. (WinterGMT = 2)

  • Test on the same broker you intend to trade live (due to execution differences)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation

  • Suggested leverage: 1:100 or higher


