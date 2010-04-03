PriceZoneAlerte V3

📊 PriceZoneAlert V3 - Product Description

🚀 Main Description

📊 PriceZoneAlert V3 is the most advanced trading tool for monitoring critical price levels with smart, customized alerts, delivered directly to your phone or tablet. This revolutionary version for MetaTrader 5 allows you to configure alerts on both support/resistance levels and price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are.

Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, price zones, or a custom strategy, PriceZoneAlert V3 helps you stay focused, responsive, and disciplined without being glued to your screen.

🔥 New V3 Features

🎯 Dual Alert System:
- Support/Resistance: Alerts on specific levels
- Price Zones: Alerts in defined zones (high/low)
- Customized messages for each alert type

💾 Smart Backup:
- Automatic persistence between timeframes
- File backup: Your settings are retained even after reboot
- Synchronization: Same configuration on all timeframes

🎛️ Revolutionary Interface:
- Interactive control panel directly on the chart
- Control buttons: ON/OFF for each alert type
- Input fields: Modify levels and messages in real time
- Reset button: Complete chart cleanup in one click

🌍 Advanced Multilingual:
- Bilingual interface: French/English
- Parameters translated into MT5
- Language button: Instant change

✅ Complete Features

🔔 Customized Alerts :
- S/R Levels: Support/Resistance alerts
- Price Zones: Alerts in defined zones
- Custom Messages: Free text for each alert
- Adjustable Intervals: Minimum delay between alerts
- One alert per session: Avoids spam

📱 Multi-Platform Notifications:
- Push notifications: Directly to mobile/tablet
- PC alerts: Pop-up windows (can be disabled)
- Email: Automatically sent by email
- Sound: Custom audio alerts
- Graphical arrows: Visualization on the chart

🎨 Advanced Personalization:
- Customizable colors: Support, resistance, zones
- Adaptive Interface: Retractable panel
- Dynamic language: Change in real time
- Default messages: Pre-configured and editable

⚡ Optimized Performance:
- File backup: Faster and more reliable
- Memory management: Optimized for performance
- Intelligent anti-spam: Advanced counter system
- Full reset: Cleanup and a clean reboot

🎯 Who is this tool for?

Professional Traders:
- SMC/ICT Traders: Precise support/resistance levels
- M1/M5 Scalpers: Rapid alerts on critical areas
- H1/H4 Swing Traders: Wide area monitoring
- Day Traders: Maximum responsiveness without constant monitoring

Supported Strategies:
- Support/Resistance: Key market levels
- Price Zones: Ranges and consolidations
- Breakouts: Alerts on zone breakouts
- Retracements: Reactions to important levels

📱 Technical Requirements

System:
- MetaTrader 5 (latest version recommended)
- Windows 10/11 or Windows VPS
- Stable internet connection

Notifications:
- MetaQuotes ID configured
- Push notifications enabled in MT5
- MT5 Mobile App installed

💰 License and Support

💳 Payment:
- ✅ One-time payment - No subscription
- ✅ No recurring fees - Permanent ownership
- ✅ Free updates - Upgrades included

🛠️ Support:
- ✅ Dedicated technical assistance
- ✅ Email and website support
- ✅ Complete documentation provided
- ✅ Detailed installation guide

🔒 Warranty:
- ✅ Guaranteed operation on MT5
- ✅ VPS compatible for 24/7 trading
- ✅ Multilingual support (FR/EN)
- ✅ Regular updates

🚀 Express Installation

1. Download the `.ex5` file
2. Place it in `MQL5/Indicators/`
3. Restart MT5
4. Drag the indicator onto your chart
5. Configure your levels and messages
6. Enable push notifications
7. Trade with complete peace of mind!

🎯 Why Choose V3?

🆚 vs. Previous Version:
- +2 alert types: S/R + Zones (vs. zones only)
- +Automatic backup: Persistence between sessions
- +Interactive interface: Advanced control panel
- +Full multilingual: Interface + settings
- +Reset button: Smart cleaning
- +Optimized performance: Faster and more stable

🏆 Competitive Advantages:
- Only indicator with S/R + Zones alerts
- Smart backup: Unique on the market
- ​​Bilingual interface: Premium user experience
- Technical support: Dedicated assistance
- Scalable: Regular updates

🎯 PriceZoneAlert V3: The ultimate evolution of price monitoring for demanding traders!
Önerilen ürünler
Market Structures Pro MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
Symbol1 2Changer MT5
JIHUN NAM
Göstergeler
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Trend Analyzers
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
SmartTrend Analyzer   is a reliable non-repainting indicator that will interest any trader. SmartTrend Analyzer is a tool that analyzes all five aspects (opening price, high, low, closing price, and volume) based on mathematical calculations. With the algorithm of the forex indicator SmartTrend Analyzer, you can quickly determine which trend is developing in the market at the moment. The SmartTrend Analyzer technical indicator is presented on the chart as a set of points for easy interpretatio
Round Numbers Levels MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator builds "psychological levels": levels of round numbers and intermediate levels of round numbers. Round numbers play an important role in forming support and resistance levels. There is a pattern in which the decline or growth of the price can stop at round numbers. The level whose price ends at 0 is the level of a round number of the first order. Intermediate level, this is the level between two round levels, for example, between 10 and 20 this is level 15. In the " Num_Zeros "
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Göstergeler
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
Initial Balance MT5
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Göstergeler
The Initial Balance (Initial Balance / Initial Balance) is a concept related to the study of volume (to learn more, study about Market Profile and Auction Market Theory. You can find some videos in English when searching for "Initial Balance Market Profile"). The IB defines a range in which prices were negotiated in the first hour of trading.The amplitude of the range is important and the break in the range defined by the Initial Balance may have occurred due to the movement of several players
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Uzman Danışmanlar
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Göstergeler
Basic Support and Resistance   Göstergimiz, teknik analizinizi artırmak için ihtiyacınız olan çözümdür.Bu gösterge, destek ve direnç seviyelerini grafikte yansıtmanıza olanak tanır/ MT4 sürümü Özellikler Fibonacci seviyelerinin entegrasyonu: Fibonacci seviyelerini destek ve direnç seviyelerinin yanı sıra görüntüleme seçeneğiyle, göstergemiz size piyasa davranışı ve olası tersine dönme alanları hakkında daha derin bir fikir verir. Performans Optimizasyonu: Genişletilmiş satırları yalnızca her ç
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Göstergeler
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Göstergeler
ProEngulfing'in ücretsiz versiyonu, QualifiedEngulfing, günde bir sinyal sınırlaması ve daha az özellik sunmaktadır. Koala Trading Solution kanalına MQL5 topluluğunda katılmak için, tüm Koala ürünleri hakkında en son haberleri öğrenmek için aşağıdaki bağlantıyı kullanın: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Bu ürünün MT4 versiyonu aşağıdaki bağlantıdan indirilebilir: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 ProEngulfing Tanıtımı – MT4 için Profesyonel Engulfing
Trader Panel Alpha X
Alvaro Garcia Batelli
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are you tired of the slow, clunky, and uninformative default order panel in MetaTrader 5? Discretionary trading demands speed, precision, and above all, clear information. Clicking through multiple menus, dragging stops one by one, and lacking a consolidated view of your risk are barriers that cost you time and, most importantly, money. Professional trading requires professional tools. Trader Panel Alpha X Pro is the definitive solution. It's not just another "order ticket"; it's a complete trad
SSL Hybrid
Rashed Samir
Göstergeler
This indicator is the mql5 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT4 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL
Profile Map MT5
Dmitriy Sapegin
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Market Profile helps the trader to identify the behavior if major market players and define zones of their interest. The key feature is the clear graphical display of the range of price action, in which 70% of the trades were performed. Understanding of the location of volume accumulation areas can help traders increase the probability of success. The tool can be used as an independent system as well as in combination with other indicators and trading systems. this indicator is designed to suit
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Göstergeler
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
AVP Market Sentiment
Fabio Trevisan
Göstergeler
AVP Market Sentiment , aynı alt grafik penceresinde birden fazla varlık arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz etmek için geliştirilmiş bir araçtır. Özellikle iyi çalışılmış bir ilişkiye sahip olan ticker'ları karşılaştırmak için kullanışlıdır (örneğin, gelecekteki endeksler ile VIX gibi). Bir veya daha fazla ticker üzerinde karar vermek için birden fazla ticker'ı aynı anda izlemek istediğinizde oldukça faydalıdır. Bu araç, kullanıcıların platformda kullanılan hareketli ortalamaların türlerini, bu ortalamal
Anchored Vwap With Arrows
Fillipe Dos Santos
Göstergeler
An anchored Vwap With Arrows is an indicator that includes a moving average weighted by volume that allows you to plot on a bottom or a top. Usually banks and institutions measure an average price, this average price is a price range where they agree to make a trade. Using the logic of anchored vwap with arrows it is possible to understand that if the price breaks the vwap it means that someone with enough buying and selling power has lost control. You can use vwap anchored with arrows in any ti
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Göstergeler
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Trending Investor
Ali Waqas Ahmad
Göstergeler
Best helping tool for Professional and Experienced traders. A best Tool To find the trend.  Instruction Manual: First Select your desired Symbol. Then attach this tool and wait till it identify the trend for you. Then it will be more feasible to trade. Once again best tool to trade. Demo version is available you can fully test its functionality. More importantly there are always trend breaks Once Trend break is observed un-attach this tool and then re-attach to get the fresh trend. Precautions:
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
PowerZones Premium MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Göstergeler
Stratejik Bölge x3, x4, x5 kez dokunuldu    |   TP1/TP2/TP3 puan veya değer olarak   |   Risk/Ödül oranınızın güvenliğini görsel olarak kontrol edin Yeniden çizim yapmayan ve gecikmesiz gösterge - Manuel ve robot ticareti için ideal - Tüm varlıklar ve tüm zaman dilimleri için uygun Sınırlı süreli teklif  daha sonra >> $99  olacak Satın aldıktan sonra önerilen ve kişiselleştirilmiş ayarlar için lütfen benimle iletişime geçin [ Sürüm MT5  -  MT4  | Kazanma oranınızı maksimize etmek için diğer 3 a
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Yardımcı programlar
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
Scroll Manager 5
Mohammad Badere
Göstergeler
Hello ! If you scroll in one chart, all charts will be scrolled If you change the time frame in one chart, it will change in all charts Of course, you can turn this feature on or off All the charts in which you want changes to be applied are specified through ID in the indicator settings You can scroll the charts of different time frames in two ways at the same time 1: Coordinated based on time That is, 1 hour candle is 60 candles one minute back 2: scroll in the form of number of candles That i
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
PriceZoneAlerte
Kocou Faustin Agohoundje
Yardımcı programlar
PriceZoneAlert v2.0   is the essential tool for traders who want to monitor their price zones with customized alerts, directly on their phone or tablet. This innovative indicator for MetaTrader 5 allows you to add alerts on predefined price zones, with instant push notifications to stay informed in real time, wherever you are. Whether you're trading according to SMC concepts, support/resistance, or a custom strategy,   PriceZoneAlert v2.0   helps you   stay focused, responsive, and discipli
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt