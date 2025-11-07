Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
- Kieu Quyen Ly
This EA is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD.
Purpose
Removes emotion from trade management - automatically protects positions and takes profits so you don't have to make difficult decisions under pressure.
What It Does
🛡️ Auto Stop Loss
- Sets SL based on recent highs/lows + buffer
- No more manual placement stress
📊 Auto Partial Profits
Two modes:
- Fixed Movement: Close 50% after X price movement
- R-Ratio: Close 50% at 1.2R profit target
Locks in gains while letting winners run.
🎛️ One-Click Buttons
- Close All Sell / Buy / Profit / All
- Optional: filter by time (last 60min)
Solves Common Problems
✅ Taking profits too early
✅ Moving stops nervously
✅ Emotional decision-making
✅ Inconsistent risk management
⚙️ Key Settings
- Lookback: 20min (for SL placement)
- Buffer: 0.2 pips extra safety
- Partial %: 50% (profit taking size)
- R-Ratio: 1.2R (profit trigger)
🏆 Best For
Traders who need discipline enforcement and consistent risk management without emotional interference.
If you have any questions or requirements, please feel free to contact me via chat.
Thank you, and I hope you have a nice day!