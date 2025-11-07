Supporting for scapling XAUUSD

This EA is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD.

Removes emotion from trade management - automatically protects positions and takes profits so you don't have to make difficult decisions under pressure.

Two modes:

Locks in gains while letting winners run.

Solves Common Problems

✅ Taking profits too early

✅ Moving stops nervously

✅ Emotional decision-making

✅ Inconsistent risk management

⚙️ Key Settings

Lookback : 20min (for SL placement)

: 20min (for SL placement) Buffer : 0.2 pips extra safety

: 0.2 pips extra safety Partial % : 50% (profit taking size)

: 50% (profit taking size) R-Ratio: 1.2R (profit trigger)

🏆 Best For

Traders who need discipline enforcement and consistent risk management without emotional interference.





