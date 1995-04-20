BitcoinHalvingTracker

 BTC Halving Objective Indicator


The BTC Halving Objective Indicator is a unique tool designed for traders and investors who follow Bitcoin halving cycles. This indicator adds vertical lines to the chart to mark previous and future halving events and displays in a sub-window whether the price is meeting historical post-halving growth targets.

 What does this indicator do?
It automatically draws key Bitcoin halving dates (previous and projected).

Calculates a target performance scenario based on historical movements after each halving.

A sub-window displays a compliance level (scale of 1 to 10) of the current price relative to the theoretical halving target.

It provides an at-a-glance view of whether the market is following the typical post-halving pattern.

 Ideal for:


Tracking long BTC cycles.

Comparison between past halvings and future projections.

Macro analysis of Bitcoin's performance.

 Technical Features:


Compatible with any pair containing BTC.

Does not use external or on-chain data: entirely based on historical prices and time.

Lightweight and optimized for backtesting.

Prepare for the upcoming halvings with clear and objective visual data!
