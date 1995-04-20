Bulls vs Bears Oscillator

Bulls vs Bears Oscillator Pro

Bulls vs Bears Oscillator Pro is a powerful custom indicator designed to measure the real-time strength of buyers (bulls) versus sellers (bears) in any financial market. Using a normalized approach to price deviations from a dynamic EMA baseline, this tool provides high-precision signals with clear visual markers.

✅ Key Features:

  • 📈 Oscillator-based logic: Fluctuates around zero, showing bull/bear dominance.

  • 🎯 Clear entry signals: Buy/sell arrows when extreme zones are reached.

  • ⚙️ Adjustable parameters: EMA period, threshold level, and historical sensitivity.

  • 🔁 Multi-timeframe compatibility: Works on M1 to D1 and beyond.

  • 🧠 Lightweight and non-repainting: Designed for speed and accuracy.

🎓 How It Works:

  • Calculates the difference between EMA and price highs/lows.

  • Normalizes the values over a defined lookback period.

  • Outputs a momentum-style histogram.

  • Generates buy signals when bulls strongly dominate (above threshold).

  • Generates sell signals when bears dominate (below threshold).

🧪 Ideal For:

  • Scalping

  • Swing trading

  • Trend confirmation

  • Overbought/oversold detection


