Bulls vs Bears Oscillator
- Rami Fatmi Fernandez
Bulls vs Bears Oscillator Pro
Bulls vs Bears Oscillator Pro is a powerful custom indicator designed to measure the real-time strength of buyers (bulls) versus sellers (bears) in any financial market. Using a normalized approach to price deviations from a dynamic EMA baseline, this tool provides high-precision signals with clear visual markers.
✅ Key Features:
-
📈 Oscillator-based logic: Fluctuates around zero, showing bull/bear dominance.
-
🎯 Clear entry signals: Buy/sell arrows when extreme zones are reached.
-
⚙️ Adjustable parameters: EMA period, threshold level, and historical sensitivity.
-
🔁 Multi-timeframe compatibility: Works on M1 to D1 and beyond.
-
🧠 Lightweight and non-repainting: Designed for speed and accuracy.
🎓 How It Works:
-
Calculates the difference between EMA and price highs/lows.
-
Normalizes the values over a defined lookback period.
-
Outputs a momentum-style histogram.
-
Generates buy signals when bulls strongly dominate (above threshold).
-
Generates sell signals when bears dominate (below threshold).
🧪 Ideal For:
-
Scalping
-
Swing trading
-
Trend confirmation
-
Overbought/oversold detection