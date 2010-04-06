Magics Scanner Flip addon
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
- Sürüm: 1.1
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted.
If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order.
If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order.
Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings:
-Copy, do not copy exit.
-Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original.
-Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work as a breakdown and trailing. Rollback in percent.
-If the spread is exceeded, then EA can wait for the spread to decrease and then open an order if it does not lose profit.
-Pending stop orders via optimal price.
-Limit orders via optimal price will open on a rollback after the price movement. Rollback in percent.
-Maximum number of orders.
---You can set additional magic numbers that will take up space in the maximum number of orders. For example, you can launch 20 experts, but no more than 1 or 2 orders or as many as you want will be able to open.
-It is possible to close orders of other magic numbers with the closing of the order from EA`s HOLDER.
-Each applied EA`s HOLDER has its own statistics and equity. Its specified balance from the deposit and the lot calculation can be conducted relative to the specified balance and its equity.
-Fixed lot.
-The original lot and its scale.
-Maximum lot.
-Protection of a dedicated balance, all or part of it.
-Profit taking and rollback on all EA`s HOLDER orders including those already closed.
Also, a number of new additions are already in the works.
If you want to receive signals without flipping them like Magics Scanner Flip addon. Then use the regular Magics Scanner addon.