Magics Scanner Flip addon

This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted.

If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order.

If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order.

Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings:

-Copy, do not copy exit.

-Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original.

-Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work as a breakdown and trailing. Rollback in percent.

-If the spread is exceeded, then EA can wait for the spread to decrease and then open an order if it does not lose profit.

-Pending stop orders via optimal price.

-Limit orders via optimal price will open on a rollback after the price movement. Rollback in percent.

-Maximum number of orders.

---You can set additional magic numbers that will take up space in the maximum number of orders. For example, you can launch 20 experts, but no more than 1 or 2 orders or as many as you want will be able to open.

-It is possible to close orders of other magic numbers with the closing of the order from EA`s HOLDER.

-Each applied EA`s HOLDER has its own statistics and equity. Its specified balance from the deposit and the lot calculation can be conducted relative to the specified balance and its equity.

-Fixed lot.

-The original lot and its scale.

-Maximum lot.

-Protection of a dedicated balance, all or part of it.

-Profit taking and rollback on all EA`s HOLDER orders including those already closed.

Also, a number of new additions are already in the works.

 

If you want to receive signals without flipping them like Magics Scanner Flip addon. Then use the regular Magics Scanner addon.

 

 

 

 


